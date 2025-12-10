Indigenous community ramps up condemnation of Mohamed, WIN

–after bullyism against Amerindian Affairs Minister Sarah Browne

GUYANA’ Indigenous community has intensified its criticism of US-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed and the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party after the recent campaign of intimidation and “bullyism” against Amerindian Affairs Minister Sarah Browne.

Yvonne Pearson, Adviser at the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, denounced the conduct captured in a now widely circulated video of the incident.

“This isn’t an isolated incident; it’s a symptom of a political movement running out of substance, relevance, and time. When politics turns into bullying, the country pays the price. Guyana deserves leaders who lead, not those who chase headlines by harassing women in public spaces,” Pearson said in a statement.

She noted that aggression like this should not be tolerated, adding: “Silence is complicity. Public life demands decency, accountability, and respect; from leaders and from citizens.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Laluni, Julian Mohabir, also condemned the actions of Mohamed, describing the treatment meted out to the minister as “disrespectful and entirely unacceptable”.

Mohabir said the behaviour displayed towards Minister Browne reflected a growing disregard for proper engagement.

On Sunday, Mohamed and several of his fellow WIN MPs attempted to enter the hostel under the guise of being ‘invited by occupants’.

While addressing members of the media, Mohamed and WIN’s General Secretary, Odessa Primus, became visibly agitated, raising their voices and directing insults towards the minister; this is behaviour they later attempted to characterise as “activism”.

Minister Browne subsequently pointed out that the existing building has outgrown its capacity, and money has already been budgetted for a new facility.

“I am very proud of the young Minister of Amerindian Affairs for bravely standing her ground and not conceding to bullyism. We the Amerindian people of this beautiful country do not condone such willful acts,” an Indigenous elder shared, rebuking the attacks meted out to Minister Browne.

“You deal with principles and not personalities; you deal with the office and not the office holder, and there I was watching a video of a grown man, who has just been elected to a position of authority in this country, leading a band of hecklers and urging them to heckle, denigrate, disrespect, and in all kinds of ways cast remarks at the Minister of Amerindian affairs,” an Indigenous leader said in a video on social media.

Another person said: “I strongly come against members of the opposition for putting down our minister as a person as if she is someone that has been there for years; this is her first time, and I would hope that we all would work together with her. Everyone, members of the opposition and citizens, our Indigenous brothers and sisters to bring about progress and stability.”