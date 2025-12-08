News Archives
Mohameds seek High Court review of extradition law
Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed pictured with their attorneys, Siand Dhurjon and Damien Da Silva (Delano Williams photo)
Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed, are challenging amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Act, arguing that the changes violate the Constitution of Guyana and are therefore unconstitutional.

Their legal team claims that the amendments infringe on their clients’ right to liberty and deny them access to a fair legal process.

Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde told the court that the changes effectively prevent the Mohameds from contesting the constitutionality of the extradition proceedings in any court.

He argued that this prohibition undermines fundamental legal protections and restricts their ability to defend themselves.

The Mohameds’ legal team is requesting that the constitutional issues raised be referred to the High Court for proper determination.

The defence is currently presenting its arguments before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, with the prosecution expected to make its submissions next.

The magistrate has stated that she will issue her ruling on the constitutional issues on Wednesday.

