Design, budget for new Amerindian Hostel already finalised

–Amerindian Affairs Minister says, rubbishes WIN’s claims of unkept, deplorable Princess Street building

–points out calculated attempt of ‘bullyism’ disguised as ‘activism’

AMERINDIAN Affairs Minister, Sarah Browne, on Sunday, rubbished allegations of an ‘unkept and deplorable’ Amerindian Hostel located at Princess Street that were levelled by United States (U.S)-indicted and sanctioned We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Member of Parliament, Azurddin Mohamed.

Speaking to sections of the media outside the facility, Minister Browne countered Mohamed’s claims stating that his sudden show of ‘activism’ and impromptu visit to the hostel is nothing more than a calculated attempt to gain political points.

On Sunday, Mohamed and several of his fellow WIN MPs attempted to enter the hostel under the guise of being ‘invited by occupants’. WIN party members later stated that they were denied entry to the facility and thereafter published several photographs on social media to substantiate their claims of overcrowding, inadequate necessities and unsanitary conditions.

However, Minister Browne subsequently pointed out that the existing building has outgrown its capacity, and money has already been budgeted for a new facility.

She emphasised that President Dr. Irfaan Ali has given a clear and public commitment to construct a new Amerindian Hostel, and that pledge is already being translated into tangible action.

According to the minister, the facility accommodated over 12,750 individuals this year, including those with various health issues. The hostel provides three meals daily and ensures safe transport home for all those who stay there. Many are from remote parts of Guyana.

“We have persons in this facility who are sick, whether they’re hypertensive, persons with mental health issues, persons, maybe who are victims of abuse, who are here housed at the hostel,” she stressed.

The facility, built in 1972, is aging, and a new hostel is planned, with a design and budget approved. The minister highlighted ongoing maintenance and the need for continuous improvements, including addressing breakages and furnishing needs.

The minister noted that, despite the challenges the hostel continues to offer critical support to its occupants, including accommodation, welfare assistance, and both air and land transportation to hinterland communities.

“On any given day, it’s filled to capacity, and often times, well, we don’t want to turn back anyone, because when you turn them back, they have nowhere to go…so something we do find here and there, the space might be difficult at some time.”

She pointed out that her ministry has facilitated medical flights for ill patients, provided counselling services, delivered emergency aid and medication ensuring that Indigenous persons arriving in the capital are never left without help.

The minister added that she has personally visited the facility on several occasions and engaged directly with occupants.

“I have eaten at the hostel before, both here and the hinterland dorms, and I’ve eaten from both facilities before and we ensure that when persons come here, we give them a safe passage back home in that we either get a flight to take them home, or we ensure that they’re given monies, depending on where they’re from, to ensure they get back home.”

While addressing members of the media, Mohamed and WIN’s General Secretary, Odessa Primus, became visibly agitated, raising their voices and directing insults toward the minister, behaviour they later attempted to characterise as “activism.”

The minister, maintaining her composure throughout the exchange, firmly rejected their conduct, characterising it as nothing short of bullyism.

Minister Browne said that Mohamed’s appearance outside the hostel amounted to a “desperate effort” to inflame ethnic and political tensions at a time when, according to her, his own legal matters are drawing heightened public attention.

“What is happening here. It’s not activism, at no point in time. It’s bullyism; if anyone wants to highlight an issue, this is not the way to highlight an issue.”

Mohamed is expected to return to the local courts as proceedings related to an ongoing extradition case continue to unfold.