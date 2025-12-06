Regional leaders celebrate launch of Guyana Digital School

SEVERAL regional leaders joined Guyana in celebrating the launch of the Guyana Digital School (GDS) on Friday, praising the initiative as a transformative step for education across the Caribbean.

The platform is designed to provide students in Guyana and throughout the region with access to high-quality learning resources and innovative digital tools, ensuring equitable opportunities regardless of location.

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, welcomed the launch, noting the initiative’s potential to empower Caribbean children.

She said: “I would love to congratulate and thank President Dr. Irfaan Ali for his bold and innovative vision that seeks to put in the hands of our Caribbean children the opportunity to learn. Whether it is in the coastlands or hinterlands of Guyana, or in Barbados, Saint Kitts, or Saint Lucia, we want to ensure that our children have that ability to learn at their fingertips.”

Mottley extended gratitude to those who contributed to the project, including regional ministries of education, as well as parents and children who have embraced the platform.

She emphasised the importance of regional co-operation, stating, “We look forward to more [students] doing so. Congratulations as we celebrate this new day in our education regionally with cooperation at the center of it. For after all, we are one Caribbean people.”

Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, described his own experience with the school as transformative. He noted that students will benefit from features such as artificial intelligence, which allows them to engage with chatbots to improve learning outcomes.

Mitchell said, “It is a truly transformative initiative, not just for Guyana, but for [the region] and more importantly, for students who will benefit from this initiative. During this morning’s launch, you will hear all the wonderful features, the subject areas that the school covers, as well as the AI features that allows for students to guide my chatbot to improve their results and their performance.”

Mitchell emphasised that the Digital School would extend learning opportunities to students who might otherwise have limited access to technology and educational guidance.

“Critically, this will allow students who otherwise would not have access to knowledge, guidance, or technology to be able to use the technology to support their learning, and to support their work and development,” he said.

He added that Grenada’s government is committed to participating in the initiative and supporting its integration into the region’s education systems.

Belize also expressed strong support for the new platform.

In a letter to President Dr. Irfaan Ali, Francis Fonseca, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Culture and Immigration, congratulated Guyana on the launch.

He highlighted the school’s potential to benefit students preparing for Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams. Fonseca said, “Belize recognises that the GDS is an important initiative and will offer students preparing for CSEC exams access to high-quality and targetted learning resources.”

Fonseca noted that Belize’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology sees significant potential for collaboration between the countries. “We look forward to sharing this opportunity with our education stakeholders and partners, strengthening the cooperation between Belize and Guyana as we work to enhance teaching and learning across our nations,” he said.

The Guyana Digital School was launched as part of a broader effort by the government to

integrate digital education into classrooms and provide students with tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.