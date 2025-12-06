MoH gets G$27.5M in equipment to enhance maternal, newborn care in hinterland communities

THE Ministry of Health (MoH) on Friday received a significant batch of medical equipment under the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) Project, funded by Global Affairs Canada, and implemented in partnership with that country’s McMaster University and Giving Help to Kids, a Canadian charity organisation.

The handing over ceremony was held at the ministry’s Kingston Bond, Georgetown, where Minister of Health, Honourable Dr Frank Anthony, officially accepted the equipment.

The donation, valued at CAD$183,000 (GUY$27.5 million), includes critical items such as HbA1c analysers, hepatitis B test kits, haemoglobin analysers, portable steam sterilisers and urine test strips, all of which will directly strengthen maternal and newborn services in Regions One (Barima-Waini), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

In his remarks, Minister Anthony highlighted the long-standing partnership between Guyana and Canada, noting the significant progress the collaboration has brought to maternal and child health.

“Just this week we had the close-out of another project supported by Canada in the area of mental health, and now we are here with this initiative that has been contributing tremendously to maternal and child health,” he said. “We have a number of exceptional partners in Canada, including Giving Help to Kids and McMaster University, who have worked with us for many years.”

Dr Anthony also announced ongoing training opportunities through McMaster University. “Over the next few years, we intend to have at least 35 Guyanese doctors trained at McMaster. We also have strong partnerships with other Canadian institutions in Calgary and York, all helping us advance our health system,” he said.

The minister emphasised that the new equipment will support early detection of complications, especially diabetes in pregnancy, improve antenatal screening, and enhance the management of high-risk mothers.

He noted that the equipment will directly support the Ministry’s successful initiatives in remote regions, including maternal waiting homes that have contributed to achieving zero maternal deaths in several hinterland regions.

The minister expressed appreciation to the Government of Canada, Giving Help to Kids, and McMaster University for their sustained collaboration and commitment to improving maternal and newborn health in Guyana. “This partnership continues to strengthen health systems, improve access, and save lives especially in remote hinterland communities,” he said.

Also attending the handing over ceremony was Director of Primary Health Care, Dr Ertenisa Hamilton, who noted that the donation comes at a crucial time, as the ministry continues expanding access and improving the quality of MNCH services, particularly in Hinterland regions where geographic and cultural barriers pose unique challenges.

“This donation is a major boost for our hinterland regions, where early testing and timely interventions can save lives. We have worked tirelessly to ensure that every mother and newborn receives the highest quality of care, and we are now seeing the results of these efforts,” said Dr Hamilton.

She pointed out that the equipment provided will help sustain the gains the Ministry has made and ensure that women, regardless of their location or cultural barriers, receive the services they deserve. “We thank our partners for recognising the importance of mothers and children to the Government of Guyana,” she added.

Speaking on behalf of Giving Health to Kids, Senior Manager of Administration and Projects, Ms Aruna Faria, highlighted the substantial progress made under the MNCH Project and reiterated the organisation’s long-standing partnership with Guyana.

“Today’s donation, valued at CAD$183,000, is part of our shared commitment to reducing preventable maternal and neonatal deaths and strengthening clinical readiness across Guyana’s most remote areas,” she said.

Ms Faria explained that, for over a decade, Giving Health to Kids has worked with the Ministry of Health to improve neonatal and paediatric care, train specialists, and expand critical services.

“We are grateful to Global Affairs Canada, McMaster University, and the Ministry of Health for their strong partnership, and to our donors for believing in this mission. Together, we continue to give health and hope to the children of Guyana,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Canadian High Commissioner, Mr Sébastien Sigouin, reaffirmed Canada’s unwavering commitment to improving maternal, newborn and child health globally and in Guyana.

“MNCH has long been a priority for the Government of Canada because we have seen, all over the world, how investing in health is a gift that keeps on giving. By investing in MNCH, we are investing in the people and the future of Guyana,” he said.

Mr Sigouin also commended the Ministry of Health and frontline workers for their dedication. “It is not about Canada it is about you. You are the ones making a difference in a mother’s or a child’s life every day,” he said.

The MNCH Project (2023-2028) aims to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths through strengthened clinical readiness and referral systems, capacity building for health workers, gender-responsive and adolescent-friendly health services, community engagement, expanded outreach services, and improved neonatal emergency care.

The list of equipment procured through the donation are 24 boxes of Urine Test Strips (URS 10-in-1), 20 Portable Pressure Steam Sterilisers (18L, YX-LM), 20 Hemocue 301 Hb Analysers, 45 boxes of Hemocue Cuvettes, 45 boxes of Hepatitis B Surface Antigen Rapid Test Kits, 10 HbA1c Analysers and 15 HbA1c Reagent Kits. (MoH)