WHEN A DREAM FOUND HER II

ALISA, like every young, ambitious woman, had dreams of a successful career, of laying a foundation for a wonderful future, and getting married when the time was right. She had studied for a degree in business management because she wanted to one day open her own business and become a confident, visionary businesswoman.

But her father’s unfortunate accident, which caused her to resign from her job, had put her dream and ambition on indefinite hold as she now took life one day at a time.

She held onto hope and faith, believing that if something rewarding in life found her, it would.

And it did!



Two months after her brave act in rescuing the abused woman and child, Alisa received a phone call with a job offer. It was among the many she had received since the news media carried that story, but this offer was from one of the wealthiest families in the city. They owned a string of jewellery stores across the country, and investments in the hotel industry.

“Interesting!” she voiced. “I wonder what job level it is.”

She did not want a full-time commitment to any entity; she wanted to work independently until she could fund a small business of her own and work her way up. But out of curiosity, she attended the interview that was conducted by one of the sons, a junior executive of the family’s business.

As Alisa walked into his office, after being sent in by his secretary, she took a quiet, deep breath. The posh, luxurious décor and invigorating scent were captivating to a simple girl from an average home, but it was the man behind the desk that literally took her breath away. His handsome appearance was something a simple girl like her could only dream of, and his confident, refined personality complemented it. He smiled warmly and stood up to greet her.

“It’s quite a pleasure meeting you,” he said.

She looked a little puzzled, and he stated, “The taxi driver who rescued the woman and child from a vicious attack.”

“Oh,” she expressed quietly, “I didn’t know you knew of that.”

“Yes, as business people we have vested interest in our own safety and security.”

She smiled a little, understanding, and he continued, “We have an average fleet of vehicles and team of drivers who chauffeur executives to different locations, and we are always keen on hiring the best.”

He paused, and she looked at him, and asked, somewhat surprised, “And you want me to drive for your business entity?”

“Yes, from the reports I read, you had shown calmness, focus and amazing skills in that situation.”

“I don’t know how I did it, but I did, and I’m not sure I can take on any big responsibility because I’m just a taxi driver with not much experience.”

“You have potential that you have not quite recognised, because the man you drove away from that day was an ex–race car driver.”

“What?!” she exclaimed, totally surprised.

“That’s why I want to offer you the job of being my personal driver.”

Another expression of surprise from her.

He presented the salary, benefits and work schedule to her. It took her a little while to respond, then she took a deep breath and stated, “It’s quite attractive, but I resigned from my job to take care of my parents, thus the taxi work.”

“We can work something out with your hours and the doctor appointment days for your father, but I would need someone like you for important trips.”

They discussed for a while and she told him she could work on a temporary basis to see how it works for her.

He nodded and smiled, “You’re quite an independent woman, so I’ll take it.”

She was sent for a suit-fitting and gave the Mercedes-Benz a test drive to get a feel for the car. The garage had several luxury vehicles, including a G-Wagon and a Porsche.

“Absolutely awesome,” Alisa expressed, “looks like I’ll become a luxury vehicle enthusiast.”

On the first day on the job, she looked quite chic in her suit, and he smiled appreciatively. The first trip was to New Amsterdam, Berbice, and it went smoothly; it gave her a nice feeling driving the Benz. He was occupied with his computer and business calls for most of the trip, but in between, he said a few encouraging words to her: “You’re doing good.”

In New Amsterdam, it was past lunch when he finished his business at the jewellery store and he directed her to a restaurant at No. 2 Village owned by one of his good friends.

He told her to order whatever she wanted as he met with two other businessmen in the restaurant’s private section. She sat in the outer area, a tropical garden setting with a flowing fountain, and had a light lunch. She did not notice that he came to the door twice to ensure that she was okay.

On the way back, he had to make two more stops, and they reached the city just as it started to get dark.

“You did great today,” he told her and handed her an envelope, “This is your bonus.”

“I get a bonus?” she questioned with surprise.

“Yes,” he said, “for your first day on the job.”

“Thanks,” she said with a smile.

That evening she updated her parents on her first day and the bonus he gave her.

“That sounds quite good,” her father said.

“Yes,” her mother added, “It might be something really good for you.”

The next day was a trip to Parika, a longer, tiring day due to heavy traffic and more business meetings. Lunch was at a new, upscale restaurant, and this time, when he came to the entrance of the private dining room to check on her, she turned and saw him. He nodded slightly, and she smiled a little to say she’s okay.

“That’s nice of him,” she thought to herself.

The next day, she didn’t work because she had to take her father to the doctor, but for the remainder of the week, she worked every day in the city. She got a chance to drive the G-Wagon and the Porsche, and lunch was at top-class restaurants, and she thought to herself after one week on the job, “I may get to like this job.”

That Sunday, she met with Tricia and Sandy, who were thrilled about her new job and happy for her.

“Imagine being the personal driver of the most eligible bachelor in the city,” Sandy expressed.

“Yeah,” Alisa said, “and he’s quite an amiable person.”

“And…” her friends prompted her.

“And nothing,” Alisa said with a little laugh, “You guys are too much of a tease.”

They ordered a second round of cocktails and just then Tricia exclaimed quietly, “Look who just walked in!”

Alisa turned to look and gasped, “Oh boy, it’s my boss.”

To be continued…