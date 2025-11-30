Beyond the 16 Days

How survivors’ voices, public remembrance, and strengthened government interventions are defining Guyana’s push to confront gender-based violence year-round

GENDER-BASED violence (GBV) remains one of the world’s most persistent human-rights challenges, and that reality is being highlighted now more than ever as Guyana joins the global observance of the 16 Days of Activism from November 25 to December 10. The period is dedicated to raising critical awareness of GBV, and, in Guyana, more survivors are sharing their stories of strength while honouring the lives lost. Significant work is also underway on the policy front, with government intervention becoming stronger and more targeted than ever. One of the impactful events held earlier this week was the Red Shoe Memorial Project at the Kitty Seawall: a striking display of red heels and the biographies of women who lost their lives to gender-based violence. Among the most powerful voices at the event was survivor Sonia Seenarine, who shared her journey of enduring 15 years in an abusive marriage before finding the courage to speak out, leave, and rebuild. In an interview, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindhya Persaud, highlighted how her Ministry is working to ensure the safety of women like Sonia, during and far beyond these 16 days of activism.

Speaking to a number of people gathered at the memorial on Tuesday, Sonia took the opportunity to tell her story, one that began when she got married at just nineteen. Retelling her journey, Sonia described her marriage as a battlefield and her home a place filled with unpredictable mines. “I stand here not just as a woman who survived abuse, but as a mother, a sister, a friend, and a reminder that even the quietest whisper of hope can become a roar. For 15 years, I lived in a marriage that looked normal on the outside. I smiled in photos. I cooked dinner. I carried the weight of being a good wife, but behind closed doors, my home was a battlefield. I was walking on eggshells, never knowing what would trigger the next outburst,” she shared.

Sonia’s story bears resemblance to numerous others who faced and survived domestic violence, with signs of abusive behaviour beginning to show slowly. Recounting her journey, she highlighted that while she faced various types of abuse, she held on to the idea that she would be able to change him. “Whether it would be silence, insult, or violence, I told myself so many things. I can fix this. He didn’t mean it. If I try harder, things will get better. And the most painful of all, my children needed a complete home. What I didn’t realise then was that wasn’t a complete home for my kids. There were days I felt numb. Days I sat on the edge of my bed, praying for peace. Days I wondered if I would lose myself completely,” she said.

Sonia’s defining moment came after what she called a “particularly frightening incident.” Seeing the fear instilled in her children as well motivated her to leave. The changes were small, minimal at first. After a decade and a half of enduring abuse, Sonia slowly began to rebuild her confidence, her independence, and her sense of self. “It was a series of small steps, whispers to myself that I deserved peace. Secret plans, late-night tears, and prayers of courage. I had to rebuild my confidence, piece by piece. I had to unlearn the lies that I was told about my worth, but slowly I found my voice again. And the day we walked out, me holding my kids’ hands, I left in fear, yes, but also felt freedom. The air smelt different. My heart beat differently. It was the first real breath I had taken in years.” While rebuilding her life was no easy task, Sonia says it was necessary and hopes it inspires other women.

The government’s approach to tackling GBV is inspired by stories like Sonia’s, with awareness and accessibility among the guiding pillars of its push. For Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindhya Persaud, ensuring that every Guyanese is aware of GBV, its signs, and how to report and handle it is crucial. “Remember, violence occurs everywhere. It affects everyone. So no community, region, or environment is spared. Whether you speak of children in school or you speak of families or communities, it happens. So it is imperative that we have awareness so people, one, can look for the red flags, they can get into the habit of reporting it, even though it’s not them,” Minister Persaud said.

This is why the Ministry is working on raising awareness of the support lines and systems in place. Minister Persaud explained that persons can report abuse anonymously by calling 914, and the Ministry is also pushing the use of its upgraded iMatter counselling app, which now includes a live chat feature to connect users directly with trained counsellors anywhere in the country. Beyond encouraging people to report, she said the Ministry also provides follow-up support such as trauma-focused counselling and legal assistance, and is working to ensure these services remain accessible and inclusive so that no community is left out. According to Minister Persaud, her Ministry’s robust annual and year-round campaign has created more interest in GBV. “I myself could not believe the interest because last year we had the walk, called Walk With Her, and we had over a thousand and something people in the walk itself. We expected a few hundred people, but thousands came out, and that in itself was a sign that people wanted to be a part of a movement that was bringing visibility and awareness.”

While the Ministry has a number of initiatives focused on bringing awareness and support for both men and women in the form of ventures like the BRAVE Project and the Women’s Hub, there are also plans to tackle a new and growing threat in the realm of GBV: digital violence against women, which is the theme of this year’s 16 Days of Activism. “This year, the theme speaks to digital violence. We have to look at cases where digital violence is becoming more prevalent. It is us looking at some of the areas that continue to evolve, because there is ICT and connectivity and access to technology, like people taking out nudes and videos and all of these things and posting it,” she added. “So how do you get that message out to people to say, you know, you need to be careful? And we’ve already started to do it through the iMatter app for instance. As far as I know, we are the only country that has an iMatter app. And so with the new live chat, we are going to be building out on more features on the app, so that we relate to a younger population, a tech-savvy population, and we’re able to put more solutions across the board in the hands of people.”

While the Ministry continues to lead the fight against GBV with policy, Minister Persaud emphasised the importance of empathy. “I firmly believe that violence will never stop unless we take it on collectively. It is not just the people who are affected by violence, it is all of us when we lose a life to violence,” she added. “Simple things like families need to always listen when someone is telling them that they are experiencing violence and abuse, and not shut the doors to them. Take them in, take them and their children, and that simple act could save a life. That simple act could make the whole world of difference that the person feels and knows and experiences support from the people they trust the most. And so it should not only be looking at the system and what the system can do, but how can we, as people, as Guyanese and families, how can we do more?” The same sentiments of support are what Sonia says saved her life. “To the survivors standing today, with your heads held high, your resilience is a light for others. Your courage speaks for women who cannot yet speak for themselves. You show the world that healing is not just possible. It is beautiful. To the families, friends, organisations, and advocates who support victims and survivors, your presence saves lives. It saved mine.”