Defending champions YMCA battle the Silver Bullets

ExxonMobil Guyana Futsal Competition

THE ExxonMobil Guyana Futsal Competition reaches its climax today at the Retrieve Tarmac in Linden, where defending champions YMCA will battle the red-hot Silver Bullets in a final that promises intensity, flair, and remarkable attacking quality.

Both teams have bulldozed their way through the tournament with dominating performances and staggering offensive numbers, setting the stage for a showdown worthy of the tournament’s growing reputation.

Silver Bullets enter the final as the most statistically dominant team of the competition. Their campaign has been a masterclass in ruthless finishing, disciplined defending, and unrelenting pace. After cruising through the group stage with emphatic wins over Westside Ballers and Foundation Family, the Bullets showed their only moment of vulnerability in a draw against Young Gunners. Even then, they emerged from the opening round with an astonishing 28 goals scored while conceding just three.

Their knockout-round form has been even more impressive. In the quarter-finals, Silver Bullets outclassed Bombers 6–2, combining clinical counterattacks with a well-orchestrated press. The semi-final was an exhibition of control and confidence, as they dismantled Hard-knocks 6–1 to book their place in today’s final. Altogether, the Bullets have accumulated 40 goals and conceded only six across the entire tournament—an extraordinary margin that makes them the most prolific and defensively stable team in this year’s event.

Much of their success has been anchored by a star-studded roster. Colwyn Drakes has orchestrated the offence with intelligence and composure, while Omar Williams and Jermaine Samuels have provided tireless movement and creativity. Damion Williams and Lennox Cort have added further depth and scoring power, giving Silver Bullets one of the most balanced and feared lineups in Linden futsal.

YMCA, however, are no ordinary opponents—and as defending champions, they bring experience, confidence, and a winning pedigree to the court. Led by dynamic talents such as Keyshawn Dey, Jamal Bentick, Jonah Simon, and Jermaine Padmore, YMCA have showcased their own brand of high-energy, attacking futsal throughout the tournament.

Their group-stage campaign was strong and consistent, with victories over HH Ballers, Spaniards, and Figgy FC. During that phase, they netted 25 goals while conceding seven, displaying an offence that thrives on quick interchanges and clever movement.

The knockout rounds have provided sterner challenges, but YMCA have risen to every test. In the quarterfinals, they edged Salah Family 5–4 in a frenetic, end-to-end contest. Their semifinal showdown against DC Ballers was another goal-fest, where YMCA prevailed 9–6 in one of the tournament’s most entertaining matches. Across the entire competition, they have scored 39 goals while conceding 17—a statistic that highlights both their attacking prowess and the defensive improvements they will need to make in today’s final.

With two teams boasting a combined 79 goals, the ExxonMobil futsal final promises fireworks. Silver Bullets arrive with unmatched momentum and defensive stinginess, while YMCA carry the heart, experience, and championship pedigree that could tilt the balance.

Meanwhile, previous champion Hard-knocks will battle DC Ballers in the third-place playoff.

The winner of the event will pocket $1,500,000, while the eventual second, third, and fourth place finishers will receive $750,000, $350,000, and $200,000, respectively, and the corresponding accolade.

On the individual level, the eventual Most Valuable Player will ride away with a motorcycle.