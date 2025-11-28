‘City & Guilds’ push to certify more skilled Guyanese

-Executive Director says international recognition key as Guyana prepares workforce for the global market

THE City & Guilds Professional Recognition Awards programme is being promoted as a brand-new educational avenue and pathway for Guyanese workers with years of practical experience but no formal certification.

During an information session at the National Library on Thursday afternoon, Executive Director of City & Guilds in Trinidad and Tobago, Selwyn Bhajan, highlighted why it is relevant to Guyana and what being a part of the programme would look like.

Bhajan explained that the programme was born out of a need he personally witnessed in the Caribbean, where thousands of skilled workers became unemployed without any formal certification to back their abilities.

This pushed him to search for a competency-based system that could validate real-world experience for unqualified industry professionals. This led him to City & Guilds. “Within a week, we had people who could run a factory or a distillery, now [buying] a maxi-taxi, start a roti shop or are looking for a security job because they have no certification,” he shared. This experience inspired the development of City & Guilds in Trinidad and Tobago and, today, across the wider Caribbean.

“I looked for a competency-based programme that people can use to match their qualifications with their professional experience,” he added.

Bhajan noted that Guyana faces a similar challenge, with thousands of skilled workers across traditional industries and emerging sectors requiring credentials to compete on the international stage. Moreover, he stressed that local qualifications alone do not always allow young people to enter the global job market. “You cannot just give the Guyanese qualification and expect a young person to be able to enter the world market. It is a global village now,” he stated, reinforcing why City & Guilds’ competency-based international recognition ensures wider job opportunities.

Moreover, Bhajan explained that the Professional Recognition Awards allow applicants to be certified at levels equivalent to advanced diplomas, associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, and a fellowship comparable to a PhD. Admission is based entirely on documented competence, and completion is also largely dependent on competency and commitment rather than just exams or classroom attendance. Explaining the structure of the course, he shared that, “There are no pass and fail. You just have to bring yourself to put the information in a particular way that shows you are qualified. Th only way you fail is if you drop out or do not complete the course.” He added.

The programme, he emphasised, is designed for mid-career professionals who want to strengthen their résumés while gaining global credibility. Participants receive a digital badge, a formal certificate, and a statement confirming how their award compares to traditional degrees. “People like yourself want to be part of the global village and be recognised and credited for competence and intelligence,” Bhajan said, “You get a digital badge, a certificate, and an official statement showing whether it is equivalent to a bachelor’s or a master’s.”

Bhajan and his team are also seeking local representatives who will help establish and manage the programme in Guyana. These persons will be trained and supported to guide applicants through the template-based process. “We are also looking for a few individuals here who will be our City & Guilds representatives. We will train you to bring the knowledge to the people of Guyana,” he stated.

Bhajan said the initiative forms part of a wider effort to ensure Caribbean professionals are equipped to operate in a competitive global market.

He noted that with the right local partnerships, Guyana can quickly build a network of certified workers whose skills are formally recognised beyond the region.