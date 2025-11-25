Kane Williamson returns for WI Tests

KANE Williamson returns to the New Zealand Test squad for the first Test against the West Indies while pace trio Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes and Blair Tickner have been included in a 14-man squad for the first Test.

The squad also includes Daryl Mitchell who has recovered from a minor groin injury he suffered against West Indies in the first ODI.

Williamson opted out of the Test series against Zimbabwe earlier in July this year, and has not featured in a Test match for New Zealand since December last year.

The stalwart batter will also feature for the Northern Districts in the second-round of the Plunkett Shield to get himself ready before the Test starts.

Bowlers Duffy and Foulkes made their Test debuts together against Zimbabwe with the latter claiming the best match figures by a New Zealander on Test debut of 9 for 75. Meanwhile, Tickner returns to the Test setup for the first time since March 2023.

Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Phillips weren’t considered for selection as the duo continue to recover from injuries and build their match fitness as part of a controlled red-ball return-to-play-plan. Matt Fisher, Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears are still recovering from their shin, back and hamstring injuries respectively.

New Zealand head coach, Rob Walter, welcomed back Kane Williamson to the squad. “Kane’s ability on the field speaks for itself and it will be great to have his skills as well as his leadership back in the Test group.”

The first Test against the West Indies begins at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on December 2.

Squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young (Cricbuzz)