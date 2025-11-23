Henry, Chapman ensure New Zealand complete whitewash

HAMILTON, New Zealand, (CMC) – West Indies’ fragile batting was exposed once again by New Zealand’s bowlers, with their efforts setting up a comfortable four-wicket victory in the third and final One Day International and a sweep of the three-match series here on Saturday.

Fast bowler Matt Henry snared four wickets, while Jacob Duffy and Michael Santner claimed two wickets apiece as the visitors were bowled out for a paltry 161 in 36.2 overs after electing to bat first at Seddon Park.

Facing a straightforward chase, Mark Chapman scored a breezy half century, and Michael Bracewell hit an unbeaten 40 as New Zealand romped to 162 for six in 30.3 overs.

The result was never in doubt once the home side’s bowlers, led by Player-of-the-Match Henry, reduced West Indies to 95 for seven.

Openers John Campbell and Akeem Auguste actually gave the Windies a decent start during a partnership of 31 in under four overs, with the latter thumping Henry for two huge sixes in the third over.

But Henry got his revenge in the next over by having him caught at mid-on for 17, and two balls later he bowled Keacy Carty for a duck off the inside edge as he attempted to shoulder arms.

Campbell struck Kyle Jamieson for two fours and a six in the eighth over, but was undone by a ball from the same bowler in his next over, which found the outside edge and flew to Michael Bracewell at slip to leave them 55 for three.

They fell further into trouble when captain Shai Hope was caught down the legside by the keeper for 16 and when Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves and Matthew Forde fell for the addition of just four runs, West Indies were in dire straits at 95 for seven after 19 overs.

It took a fighting knock of 38 off 55 balls from Roston Chase and an unbeaten 22 off 34 balls by Khary Pierre to get the Windies up to their eventual total.

Henry ended with figures of 4-43, while Duffy and Santner both grabbed 2-27.

West Indies gave themselves a chance of pulling off an improbable victory when Jayden Seales had Devon Conway caught on the boundary attempting a hook shot and Forde bowled Rachin Ravindra off the inside edge to reduce New Zealand to 27 for two.

And when Khary Pierre pulled off a tremendous catch at short cover to send Will Young packing five runs later, the match was evenly poised.

However, Chapman added 38 runs with Tom Latham and then a further 75 runs with Bracewell to put his side back in control.

Chapman brought up his half century off 58 balls by clobbering Forde for a four and six off consecutive deliveries in the 27th over.

With the match all but over at 146 for four, the Windies claimed the wickets of Chapman for 64 off 63 balls, inclusive of eight fours and two sixes, and captain Mitchell Santner for nine, before Zak Foulkes joined Bracewell to seal the deal.

In all Bracewell faced 31 balls and hit six boundaries in his unbeaten knock.

Seales (2-35) and Forde (2-46) were the best bowlers for the West Indies.

WEST INDIES

John Campbell c Bracewell b Jamieson 26

Ackeem Auguste c Ravindra b Henry 17

Keacy Carty b Henry 0

*Shai Hope c +Latham b Foulkes 16

Sherfane Rutherford c Chapman b Duffy 19

Roston Chase c Bracewell b Henry 38

Justin Greaves c&b Santner 1

Matthew Forde lbw b Santner 0

Shamar Springer c +Latham b Duffy 12

Khary Pierre not out 22

Jayden Seales c Santner b Henry 0

Extras (lb6, w4) 10

TOTAL (all out; 36.2 overs) 161

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-31, 3-55, 4-77, 5-91, 6-95, 7-95, 8-124, 9-143, 10-161.

Bowling: Henry 9.2-0-43-4, Jamieson 9-1-44-1, Foulkes 4-0-13-1, Duffy 7-0-27-2, Santner 6-0-27-2, Bracewell 1-0-1-1.

NEW ZEALAND

Devon Conway c Carty b Seales 11

Rachin Ravindra b Forde 14

Will Young c Pierre b Forde 3

Mark Chapman c Pierre b Seales 64

+Tom Latham c Forde b Chase 10

Michael Bracewell not out 40

*Mitchell Santner c Chase b Springer 9

Zak Foulkes not out 2

Extras (lb2, w7) 9

TOTAL (six wickets; 30.3 overs) 162

Did not bat: Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-27, 3-32, 4-70, 5-145, 6-156.

Bowling: Forde 9-1-46-2, Seales 8-1-35-2, Springer 4-0-16-1, Greaves 5-0-33-0, Chase 4.3-0-30-1.

Player-of-the-Match: Matt Henry.

Player-of-the-Series: Kyle Jamieson.