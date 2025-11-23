Caribbean Squash Champion Kaylee Lowe lands major corporate backing from ENet

THE road to professional squash and the Olympic dream just got a significant boost for 14-year-old sensation Kaylee Lowe.

Lowe, the reigning Girls’ Under-15 Caribbean champion, has officially secured a corporate sponsorship deal with ENet, Guyana’s leading digital service provider, just days before she steps onto the senior stage at the Senior CASA Championships this week on home soil.

Regarded as one of Guyana’s brightest and most determined prospects, Lowe’s new partnership with ENet—the corporate sponsor of the Guyana Squash Association (GSA)—is explicitly aimed at funding her journey to transition to professional status and ultimately representing Guyana at the Olympic Games.

Lowe, fresh off capturing the Girls U-15 title at the Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Junior Championships in the Cayman Islands earlier this year, understands the weight of the support.

“I am elated to be a part of the ENet Family,” Lowe said. “I’ve worked incredibly hard to reach this moment and having my efforts acknowledged means more to me than words can express. I sincerely appreciate ENet’s belief in me, and I’m excited, grateful, and proud to represent a company that has given me this opportunity.”

For ENet, the move reinforces their commitment to investing in high-potential young athletes, particularly female role models in competitive sports.

Robert Hiscock, Head of Mobile Networks at ENet, underlined the significance of backing Lowe’s ambition. “ENet is proud to support Kaylee Lowe as she continues to represent Guyana on the regional and international squash stage,” Hiscock stated.

“As a rising female athlete in a highly competitive sport, Kaylee exemplifies resilience and determination, and continues to inspire young girls across Guyana. She embodies the qualities we champion, and we are honoured to stand behind her journey.”

This sponsorship follows ENet’s consistent efforts in sport, which were recognised by the National Sports Commission (NSC) for the second consecutive year.

Lowe will now showcase her newly backed potential as she features for Team Guyana, who aim to defend their regional title at the Senior CASA Championships, kicking off this weekend at the National Racquet Centre in Georgetown.