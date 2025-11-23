Green Machine ruggers bow out at quarter-final stage after losing to Barbados

THE country’s national rugby team, the Green Machine, fell short of their expectation on Saturday when they battled Barbados in the quarter- final stage of the Rugby Americas North 7’s Championship being held in Arima, Trinidad and Tobago.

Playing the quarter-final clash on Saturday, the Guyanese went up against Caribbean neighbours Barbados where they lost 36-5 as the Bajans hammered them to advance to the semi-finals.

Earlier on Saturday they placed themselves in the final after beating Cayman Islands 24-5 in their final group clash.

On the opening day on Friday the Guyanese had one of the most epic battles against top rivals Trinidad and Tobago, as each side went toe to toe as the locals showed great resolve and grit to hold the Trinidadians to a 14-14 draw.

The men then narrowly lost to arch-rivals Jamaica 19-12 before winning against Cayman Islands to reach the quarter- finals.

They will now play for 4th and 5th place.

On the women side they suffered a heavy lost to Trinidad 39-0 and Mexico 43-0.

The women’s lone win was against Barbados 10-5.

They will play Bermuda and Jamaica and are still in with a chance to finish in third or fourth place.

The top three men’s teams excluding Canada, and top two women’s teams will qualify for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games being held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Last year Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago in the Cup Final 38-0 win.