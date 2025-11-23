Everest teams join Suriname for Independence jubilee celebrations

THE Everest Cricket Club (ECC) is in Suriname where they will play a total of four cricket matches in Paramaribo.

Everest Masters and Everest Second Division teams have accepted the invitation to take on Suriname A and Suriname B respectively in back-to-back T20 matches yesterday and today at the Dr Snellen Park. The goodwill cricket series forms part of the 50th Independence celebration of Suriname and marks a new chapter for Everest Second Division side.

Everest Second Division side is being led by former national youth left-arm spinner, Javed Rasheed with wicket-keeper Denesh Mangal as his deputy.

Also included are promising youth leg-spinner, Nityanand Mathura, seasoned all-rounder Ariel Tilku, solid batters Varun Mangla, Anthony Sanchara and Stuart Hoppie. Travis Mohamed is performing the role of Player/Coach.

Skipper Rasheed is anticipating an exciting and action-packed weekend, The tour will serve as an ideal opportunity for the young squad to gain valuable experience and playing time on foreign soil. It also serves as an opportunity for the squad to gel and bond together as we aim to strengthen our camaraderie on and off the field.”

Meanwhile, Rajesh Singh, Captain of Everest Masters said, “We are looking forward to playing in Suriname again. The hospitality is usually exceptional, and the cricket is competitive. Some of the core players are unavailable for various reasons but the touring guys are ready to be good Guyanese ambassadors once again.”

Everest Masters Team; Rajesh Singh (Captain), Anil Beharry, Rohan Sarjoo, Chanderpaul Singh, Latchman Yadram, Suruj Ramdeen, Basil Persaud, Troy Gonsalves, Stephen Alick, Hemraj Garbarran and Julian Mohabir.

Everest Second Division team; Travis Mohamed (Player/Coach), Javed Rasheed (Captain), Feeyad Lakeraj, Stuart Hoppie, Ariel Tilku, Denesh Mangal (Vice Captain and wicketkeeper), Varun Mangla, Anthony Sanchara, Orwin Jordan, Ruel Prashad, Nityanand Mathura, Anek Hemnarine and Anesh Hemnarine.

Suriname, Guyana’s continental neighbour to the east gained independence from the Netherlands on November 25, 1975, becoming the Republic of Suriname and lots of festivities are planned for the milestone. (Source: Everest)