Rain has final say in opening round of Super50 Cup

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC) – The first two matches of this year’s CG United Super50 Cup ended in no-results after heavy showers forced play to be abandoned here on Wednesday.

Over at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, only 5.1 overs were possible before rain brought a premature end to the match between Barbados Pride and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, with Barbados 48 without loss.

Captain Kyle Mayers was unbeaten on 24, while Leniko Boucher finished on 21 not out.

At the Queen’s Park Oval, Guyana Harpy Eagles were on their way to posting a formidable score before showers brought an end to the contest.

The Harpy Eagles were coasting at 287 for six after 47 overs, thanks to half centuries from Kevlon Anderson, who made 83, Raymond Perez, who scored 61, while Matthew Nandu scored 54.

Brad Barnes (2-45) and Marquino Mindley (2-51), were the best bowlers for the Red Force.