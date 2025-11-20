National Rugby teams get critical Government support ahead of RAN Sevens

Guyana’s national Men’s and Women’s Rugby Sevens teams have received a critical pre-tournament boost from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport as they enter the high-stakes Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championship this week.

The tournament, running from November 21 to 23 at the Larry Gomes Stadium, is not just about regional pride—it serves as a direct, dual-purpose qualifier for major international rugby events.

The RAN Sevens is the essential pathway to the elite levels of global rugby. The rewards for success are substantial:

World Rugby SVNS Pathway: Winners of both the Men’s Tier 1 (MT1) and Women’s brackets will secure spots on the highly coveted World Rugby Sevens Series pathway, offering a route to the sport’s most prominent annual circuit.

2026 CAC Games: The competition also acts as a direct qualifier for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Santo Domingo. The top three MT1 teams (excluding Canada) and the top two Women’s teams will secure their berths.

Ministry Backing and Elite Preparation

Ahead of the trip, Ministers Charles Ramson Jr. and Steven Jacobs met with the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), players, and coaches, providing new gear and financial support.

GRFU President Ryan Dey expressed profound gratitude, noting that the level of government contribution and engagement is the most support the teams have received in many years, which is helping to “rebuild confidence and elevate the sport.”

In a significant boost to preparations, President Dr. Irfaan Ali also secured free access for national players to the high-level strength and conditioning facilities at Fitness 53, owned by former West Indies cricket captain Ramnaresh Sarwan.

This year’s competition marks a welcome return for a newly established women’s rugby team, a development the sport hasn’t seen in nearly a decade. The team, captained by Sabola Gray, will be fighting for one of the two qualification spots against nations including Mexico, Jamaica, and the hosts, Trinidad and Tobago.

The Men’s team, led by Lionel Holder, faces a challenging MT1 pool that features regional heavyweights, including defending champions Canada, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago. Historically, the Guyanese men have been a regional powerhouse, winning the RAN championship seven times, though they are currently undergoing a transitional phase.