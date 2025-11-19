Lusignan Golf Club Reflects on strong, successful 2025

AS the year winds down, the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) is reflecting on what Secretary Chet Bowling describes as one of the club’s most successful and rewarding seasons in recent years. From record participation at major tournaments to significant infrastructural upgrades and a rise in female membership, 2025 has been marked by steady growth and renewed momentum for the sport.

Bowling highlighted the Guyana Open as the high point of the year, noting that the tournament ran smoothly and attracted more than 80 participants. The event drew strong teams from the United States, Canada, Barbados, and Suriname, creating a highly competitive and festive atmosphere. He described it as one of the best-executed editions in recent memory, crediting the combined efforts of players, officials, and corporate partners.

Guyana’s performance at the Suriname Open was another major achievement for 2025. The local team competed fiercely and returned home with several prizes, a reflection of the growing strength and discipline among Guyanese golfers. Bowling said the showing in Suriname underscored the country’s potential in regional golf and demonstrated the value of consistent training and exposure.

The club also recorded key improvements this year, including the purchase of six new golf carts, which Bowling considers an important investment. The addition is expected to encourage greater participation from expatriates and, importantly, increase accessibility for women interested in the sport. That prediction is already bearing fruit, with the club welcoming four to five new female players in 2025. Bowling described the rise in women’s participation as a meaningful step forward for the development of local golf.

Corporate Guyana continued to play a supportive role throughout the year, and Bowling emphasised that partnerships with local businesses remain essential to the club’s operations. Sponsorships, customer-appreciation events, and branded tournaments all contributed to the success of the golfing calendar and helped sustain the club’s activities.

Among other major events, Bowling noted the AmCham Open, which once again drew large crowds and created a lively and enjoyable atmosphere. The club also hosted a charity tournament this year, with proceeds going towards several charitable organisations, a gesture Bowling said reflects the club’s commitment not only to sport, but also to community service.

Looking back on the year, Bowling expressed pride in the club’s achievements and gratitude for the support it continues to receive. He said 2025 has been “a good year, truly a good year,” and believes the LGC is well positioned to continue building on its successes as the new year approaches.