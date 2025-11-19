Essequibo Masters upstage Regal Masters to claim Trophy Stall sponsored Unity Softball Cup

THE Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) 2025 season climaxed at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary on Sunday with Essequibo Masters upstaging their much-fancied opponents Regal Masters, whipping the Georgetown-based team by 21 runs to claim the Over-40 title and the Trophy Stall sponsored Unity Softball Cup by 21 runs.

Led by a robust 48 by the burly hard-hitting Deon Wallace and supporting knocks of 28 and 24 from Raul Reid and Ganesh Mangal respectively, the boys from the Cinderella County reached 147 all out in 18.2 overs which eventually proved adequate for their opponents who were left high and dry on 125 for nine when their 20 overs expired.

Wallace clouted three fours and four sixes in his fine knock while Reid’s 28 included one four and a six and Mangal smashed two sixes in his 24. Regal Masters best bowlers were Dhanraj Singh with four for 31, Lakeram Roopnarine three for 23 and Fazal Rafiek two for 27.

Despite bright starts from openers Patrick Rooplall who bashed one four and four sixes in a top score of 34 and Rafiek who supported with 22, Regal Masters middle and lower-order failed to negotiate the Essequibo Masters’ bowlers. Randy Ketwaroo hit a quick-fire 25 towards the end but his valiant effort proved fruitless. Reid finished three for 19 while Elroy Spencer took two for 17.

Both the winning and losing teams were recipient of trophies while Most Valuable Player (MVP) Wallace took home a trophy and a 32-inch smart television, compliments of Regal Stationery & Computer Centre.

The Unity Softball Cup, which was originally planned for the of October, was reduced to a one-day affair after the weather also intervened following revised dates of November 14-16.

Trophy Stall, through its proprietor, Ramesh Sunich, provided all the trophies. Also on board were Premier Insurance (Guyana), M. Sookhai & Company (Audit/Advisory/Tax) and Nafeeza’s Kitchen Catering Service.

The one-day tournament followed closely on the successful staging of the recent One Guyana Unification Extravaganza, and brought the curtains down on the GSCL activities for the 2025 season. (Frederick Halley)