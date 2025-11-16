Rotary Club of Stabroek, Woodlands Hospital and BROCODE to host men’s wellness symposium 2025

THE Rotary Club of Stabroek, in partnership with Woodlands Hospital and BROCODE, will, next week, host the Men’s Wellness Symposium 2025, an initiative aimed at strengthening men’s health, emotional well-being and community leadership across Guyana.

The event, scheduled for Wednesday, November 19 at Herdmanston Lodge, Queenstown, will run from 08:00 hours to 14:30 hours and is being held under the theme “Stronger Men, Stronger Families, Stronger Guyana.”

It is an invite-only forum targeting professionals, advocates and community leaders working to improve men’s wellness and promote positive social change.

Organisers say the symposium will address a broad range of issues affecting men, including reproductive and preventive healthcare, mental health challenges, domestic violence, and men’s role in fostering safer, more resilient communities.

President of the Rotary Club of Stabroek, Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, described the initiative as a transformational effort.

“This is more than a health event—it’s a movement,” she said. “We are creating a safe, structured space for men to reflect, connect, and commit to personal and societal transformation.”

Full Programme of Dialogue and Action

The symposium will open with remarks from Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud, and will feature a series of plenary presentations.

These include: Reproductive and preventive care – Dr. Chris Prashad; Stress, anxiety and depression – Dr. Griffith; and Domestic violence in Guyana – Facilitated by Kobe Smith.

Participants will also hear a virtual testimonial from prostate cancer survivor Jeremy Simmons, take part in small-group breakout sessions and engage in a closing rally titled “Brotherhood in Action” led by BROCODE founder, Andrew Douglas.

The event will provide attendees with opportunities for health screenings, networking and interactive group presentations. Exhibitor booths and pre- and post-event health checks will also be available.

According to the organisers, the symposium is designed not only to increase early detection and mental health literacy, but also to challenge gender-related stigma and promote empathy and accountability among men.

The initiative aligns with ongoing national efforts to strengthen domestic violence prevention, community engagement and holistic wellness programming.