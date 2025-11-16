Johanna Cecilia Secondary School wraps up agriculture month with ‘Agro Fair’

JOHANNA Cecilia Secondary School ended its Agriculture Month activities on October 31 with a vibrant Agro Fair that highlighted not only the creativity of its students but also the dedication of Agriculture Science teacher Davin Misir, who played a pivotal role in inspiring their efforts.

Throughout the month, Mr. Misir worked closely with students, guiding them as they cultivated crops, prepared value-added products, and cared for livestock. His hands-on teaching approach and constant encouragement helped students develop confidence in their skills and a deeper appreciation for agriculture. Many students noted that his enthusiasm made the subject more enjoyable and motivated them to put extra effort into their displays.

At the fair, the results of his mentorship were evident. Students proudly showcased their produce and exhibits, demonstrating the knowledge and techniques they learned under his guidance. Teachers and community members who attended the event praised not only the quality of the projects but also the evident dedication of the teacher who supported them every step of the way.

Mr. Misir expressed pride in the students’ accomplishments, noting that Agriculture Month provides an important opportunity to expose young people to the possibilities within the sector. His commitment to nurturing their interest has earned him the admiration of colleagues, parents, and students alike.

The Agro Fair served as a fitting close to Agriculture Month at Johanna Cecilia Secondary School, celebrating both the students’ hard work and the teacher whose passion helped bring their projects to life.