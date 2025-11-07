News Archives
E - Papers
SOUTHCOM commander reaffirms U.S. commitment to Guyana’s security, regional stability
From left, Commander of the U.S. Southern Command, Admiral Alvin Holsey; Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips, who is performing the duties of President and Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan following a meeting at the Guyana Defence Force Headquarters, Base Camp Ayanganna, on Thursday
THE Commander of the United States Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), Admiral Alvin Holsey, on Thursday reaffirmed Washington’s steadfast commitment to Guyana’s security and regional stability during an official visit to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) at Base Camp Ayanganna.

 

The visit, described by the GDF as a “significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between Guyana and the United States,” underscored the deepening defence co-operation between the two nations amid evolving global and hemispheric security challenges.

 

Admiral Holsey met with Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan and other senior officers, along with U.S. Ambassador Nicole Theriot, National Security Adviser Gerry Gouveia and Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency, Colonel Sheldon Howell.

Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan and Commander of the U.S. Southern Command, Admiral Alvin Holsey, are joined by U.S. Ambassador Nicole Theriot, National Security Adviser Gerry Gouveia and senior officers of the Guyana Defence Force for a group photo following a high-level meeting at Base Camp Ayanganna

Discussions centred on strengthening interoperability; expanding joint military training; bolstering maritime security and improving co-operation in cyber defence, intelligence sharing and humanitarian assistance.

 

The GDF noted that the talks also examined “opportunities for capacity building through professional military education and technical exchanges.”

 

Admiral Holsey’s engagement extended to the GDF Coast Guard Ship Hinds at Ruimveldt, where he met Acting President, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips.

 

The two held discussions on the continued importance of strategic defence co-operation, reaffirming the mutual goal of safeguarding regional peace and security.

 

According to the GDF, the exchange “reaffirmed the shared commitment to safeguarding regional security, strengthening institutional capacity and enhancing collaboration in support of peace, stability and mutual national interests throughout the hemisphere.”

Commander of the U.S. Southern Command, Admiral Alvin Holsey, listens attentively as a Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard officer provides a briefing aboard the GDF Ship Hinds at Ruimveldt, during his official visit to Guyana on Thursday. Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, also accompanied the delegation

The force said the visit “underscored the shared vision of both nations to advance defence partnerships rooted in trust, transparency and respect for international law.”

 

Guyana and the United States have long maintained strong defence relations through joint operations, training initiatives and disaster-response collaboration.

 

This latest visit by the SOUTHCOM Commander reinforces that alliance, one built on shared democratic values and mutual respect for sovereignty.

 

The GDF reaffirmed its dedication to “advancing defence diplomacy and fostering enduring partnerships with friendly nations, thereby enhancing regional co-operation and improving readiness to address evolving security challenges.”

 

In a separate release from the U.S. Embassy in Georgetown, the U.S. Southern Command reaffirmed its commitment to Guyana’s sovereignty, noting that Admiral Holsey’s engagements “will focus on accelerating security co-operation, ensuring regional stability and reaffirming the United States’ steadfast support for Guyana’s territorial integrity.”

