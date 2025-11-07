Gov’t to open several more solar farms in Linden, Berbice

AS Guyana continues to accelerate its renewable energy transition, Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has said that several solar farms will soon come on stream in Linden and Berbice.

He told reporters this during a press conference on Thursday at Freedom House where he pointed to last week’s successful commissioning of the 5MWp solar farm at Onderneeming in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Dr. Jagdeo said: “I just saw a couple of days ago that the Prime Minister opened a solar farm on the Essequibo Coast, and there will be several others being opened shortly in Linden and in Berbice, that will bring renewable energy to the people.”

These projects form part of the government’s expansion of the nation’s clean energy network, funded by the Low -Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

Thousands of residents across Region Two are benefitting from more reliable, clean, and renewable energy following last Saturday’s commissioning of the 5MWp solar farm at Onderneeming. The project will significantly reduce power outages, and contribute to Guyana’s transition towards sustainable energy.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony held at the Onderneeming Solar Farm Phase 2 site, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips described the initiative as a milestone achievement in the government’s commitment to energy security and sustainability.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the government remains focused on providing cleaner, renewable energy alternatives.

He assured residents that the cost of electricity would not increase as a result of the project, and highlighted that savings from reduced fossil fuel use would benefit consumers.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the broader national energy plan, which includes constructing several solar farms in hinterland regions, distributing 37,000 solar panels to riverine communities, and developing mini-hydropower facilities. Between 2025 and 2031, the government aims to advance a 125MW hydropower project as part of its long-term clean energy strategy.

The site is not just another solar array; it stands as Guyana’s largest hybrid solar-plus-storage power station, featuring a cutting-edge 7.5 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). By pairing 5 MW of solar generation with advanced battery storage, the facility can capture excess daytime energy and release it after sunset, helping to stabilize the local grid and provide a reliable, clean power supply even when the sun isn’t shining.

For the Essequibo Coast’s isolated grid, he said it represents a transformative technical milestone. The installation spans 13 acres of land that underwent significant development works, with a total investment of US$10.4 million (G$2.2 billion).

Currently, Essequibo’s installed diesel generation capacity is approximately 16 MW (with around 13 MW available due to ongoing maintenance), meeting a peak demand of about 8.5 MW. The newly commissioned Onderneeming Solar Farm now adds roughly 4 MW of clean generation to the system, while a sister solar plant at Charity—soon to be completed—will contribute an additional 2.3 MW.