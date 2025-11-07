Azruddin’s ‘victory’ claim is ‘evidence of lunacy’ – Dr Jagdeo

DESCRIBING the statements as a “manifestation of delusion,” Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has rejected the claims made by U.S.- indicted businessman turned politician Azruddin Mohamed that he “won” the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Dr. Jagdeo, who also serves as the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, told reporters this during a press conference on Thursday.

On Monday, Mohamed, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) claimed he won the elections. Dr. Jagdeo said Mohamed’s remarks reflect a “feeble mindset” and were based on misinformation.

The Vice President further pointed out that prior to the September 1 polls, Mohamed was peddling the narrative that his political outfit, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) will win the elections based on a poll that surveyed 80,000 persons.

He said: “Normally you don’t poll 80,000 people. Even in the United States of America with over 300 million people, a regular poll would not poll 80,000 people. So, it went into their mindset ‘we’re winning’ Mohamed said, ‘I have 400,000 followers.’ So, they’re going to vote for me, and I’ll get 400,000 votes. Only a person of feeble mindset or a feeble mind can come up with this sort of analysis.”

Dr. Jagdeo pointed out that not even the former main opposition, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) made such outrageous claims.

The Vice-President continued to highlight how bizarre the claim is by noting that when Mohamed was pressed about his claim, he said that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) site was down during the tabulation process.

“Nobody else has complained about that. Not the observers, not APNU, nobody else. All the SOPs were uploaded. It was the same night,” he said, stating that the claim the elections were rigged is “evidence of lunacy.”

Dr. Jagdeo accused Mohamed of joining politics as part of a strategic move to avoid the criminal indictment abroad stating: “They (Mohameds) knew they were under investigation globally because it started since APNU and their names were submitted to Guyana since APNU days, as Trotman [Former Natural Resources Minister] confirmed. They knew when the sanction came in June of 2024, that ultimately indictment and extradition will come. Because these are serious charges.”

However, Dr. Jagdeo once again pointed out that being a Member of Parliament does not make you immune to criminal charges, emphasising that Mohamed’s quest for the presidency is driven by self-preservation rather than public service.