Slingerz Racing takes first place in Brazil with Olympic National

THE Brazil–Guyana racing connection continues to grow stronger, thanks to Slingerz Racing Stable, owned by Javed Ali, one of Guyana’s most successful racehorse owners.

Ali has tapped into Brazil’s deep pool of thoroughbred talent, pairing it with the expertise of trainer Lenio Roberto Vieira, whose influence has already left an indelible mark on Guyanese racing, especially behind the success of Olympic Kremlin, the 2024 Guyana Cup and President’s Cup winner.

Now firmly established at the Gávea Racetrack in Rio de Janeiro, Slingerz Racing Stable’s colours have become increasingly familiar in the winner’s circle.

That trend continued on Monday night, when Ali’s Olympic National stormed to victory in the Much Better Classic (Listed – 1900m, dirt), contested as the second race of the card.

Breaking sharply from the gates, Olympic National immediately seized the lead and dictated the pace, stretching the field as they rounded the backstretch.

When the race entered the home straight, the chestnut colt never took his foot off the gas, maintaining a relentless gallop to the wire.

Under a confident and well-judged ride by Leandro Henrique, the son of Camelot Kitten out of Olympic Havana (by Dubai Dust)—bred by Haras Regina—cruised home an effortless six lengths clear of his rivals.

Trainer Lenio Roberto Vieira has been instrumental in blending Brazilian professionalism with Guyanese racing ambition, a partnership that` has elevated both regions’ profiles.

Vieira, who was “discovered” by Slingerz Racing Stable, continues to deliver standout results for the team both in Guyana and now on Brazilian soil.

An elated Javed Ali celebrated the victory with his team, calling it a milestone moment for Slingerz Racing Stable.

He expressed optimism about pursuing Group-level victories in Brazil in the near future. Beyond Olympic National, Ali’s growing stable features other promising classic contenders, including Galo White, Ravi Da Loga and Navy of War, as he continues to build an international operation grounded in excellence.