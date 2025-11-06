Six disciplines to be contested at this year’s IGG

FOLLOWING the signing of the protocol agreement for the 2025 Inter Guiana Games (IGG) between officials of Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana yesterday, it has been confirmed that six disciplines will be contested at this year’s event, scheduled for November 5–7.

Basketball, futsal, chess, volleyball, swimming, and track and field will see competition among student-athletes from the three participating nations.

With the exception of futsal, all other disciplines will feature both male and female athletes between the ages of 14 and 18. In total, 137 athletes will compete at this year’s IGG.

According to Anielkumar Ghisaisoobe, President of Suriname’s School Sports Federation, the body representing Guyana’s Dutch-speaking neighbours at protocol meetings, preparations are well underway for the event.

On the sidelines of his meeting with Guyana’s Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, at the National Sports Commission (NSC) on Middle Street, Georgetown, Ghisaisoobe expressed excitement about the upcoming Games, noting his satisfaction with Guyana’s level of organisation.

He highlighted the strong bond shared among the three Guianas, adding that the IGG provides “a great learning experience for the children participating. The whole experience is a learning process for them, and for us, that is very important.”

A venue inspection was conducted at the National Gymnasium, the National Track and Field Centre, the National Aquatic Centre, and the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, as Ghisaisoobe praised the condition of the facilities.

He remarked on the upgrades since the last Games held in Guyana, “It’s not just comfortable—it’s awesome. I see all the upgrades done since three years ago when we were here for the IGG. Everything is now upscale, including the hotels, so I know all the athletes and delegations will have a great experience.”

Meanwhile, Ninvalle reaffirmed Guyana’s readiness to host the event, as Guyana’s Director of Sport pointed out, “I’m happy that we can stage this year’s IGG at a very high level. Everyone was pleased with what we have to offer, and now it’s time to focus on having a competitive games.”

The Director of Sport added that the NSC will collaborate with the various national federations to ensure that all systems are in place to prepare athletes to defend home soil.

First held in 1967, the Inter Guiana Games remain one of the region’s longest-running youth sporting exchanges, aimed at fostering unity, co-operation, and mutual understanding among the young athletes of the Guianas.