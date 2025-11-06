Jimmy Butler leaves Warriors’ win over Suns early with lower back injury

JIMMY Butler gave it a shot on Tuesday night.

Butler, after entering the contest at the Chase Center listed as questionable, left the Golden State Warriors’ 118-107 win over the Phoenix Suns early with lower back soreness. The team quickly ruled him out in the second half, too.

Butler was spotted with a heating pad around his back while resting in the first half, and he ended the second quarter on the bench. He was out of the starting lineup to open the third quarter, too, and just never returned. The team ruled him out simply with lower back soreness, though further specifics aren’t yet known.

He finished the night with two points, four rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes. It doesn’t appear that he did anything specifically in the first half to tweak his back, though it stemmed from their loss to the Indianapolis Pacers on Saturday night.

Butler entered the night averaging 21.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting just shy of 50% from the field. This marks his first full season with the Warriors, who he was dealt to last season after a tumultuous end to his time with the Miami Heat. The 36-year-old signed a two-year, $110.9 million extension with the Warriors that will keep him with the team through the end of next season, too.

Despite losing Butler, the Warriors had little issue getting past the Suns on Tuesday night. They broke open a 19-point lead at the break, and then fended off several late pushes by the Suns to grab the 11-point win.

Stephen Curry led the way with 28 points while shooting 5-of-12 from the 3-point line. Moses Moody added 24 points off the bench, and Quinten Post finished with 14 points and six rebounds. The win snapped a two-game losing skid for Golden State, and pushed it to 5-3 for the season.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 38 points after he shot 13-of-24 from the field. Grayson Allen finished with 16 points, and Mark Williams added 16 points and 16 rebounds. Guard Dillon Brooks, who missed the game due to a groin injury, actually picked up a technical foul in the fourth quarter while on the bench — which Warriors fans certainly loved.

The Suns now hold a 3-5 record.

It’s unclear how long Butler will be sidelined, if at all. But the Warriors will have to turn around and play the Sacramento Kings next on Wednesday night before travelling to Denver to take on Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Friday. (Yahoo Sports)