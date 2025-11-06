Ashwin ruled out of BBL due to knee injury

R ASHWIN is set to miss the upcoming season of the Big Bash League after suffering an injury to his knee while training in Chennai as preparation for the tournament, the offspinner announced on social media, on Tuesday.

He has undergone a procedure, due to which he won’t be a part of the tournament, which is set to begin on December 14 later this year.

The 39-year-old Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December last year and then from the IPL in August, was set to play for Sydney Thunder in what was expected to be his maiden BBL stint.

“I was genuinely excited to be a part of this group and play in front of you,” Ashwin wrote to the Australian cricket fans. “For now, it is rehab, recovery and doing the work to come back stronger. From my first chat with the club, I’ve felt only warmth, from Trent, the staff, the players, and so many of you who already reached out. Thank you for making me feel at home even before a ball has been bowled.

“I will be watching all the games, and cheering for both our women’s and men’s teams. If rehab and travel line up, and only if the doctors are happy, I would love to be around later in the season and say hello in person. No promises. That is the intent.” (Cricbuzz)