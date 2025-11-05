Seejatan highlights team work following Race of Champions haul

FOLLOWING a massive haul last weekend at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Race of Champions, Group two champion Shan Seejatan placed the glory at the feet of his team.

The multiple time Group 2 champion, who also participated in two other classes was not shy about the hard work put in by his team over the weeks leading up to the event.

Vitz Cup

“I of course have to thank Balram (Ramdeo) and his team for putting together the Toyota Vitz (for the Vitz cup). I think the work that went into that car to get it where it was on race day was amazing.”

He picked up two wins and one second place finish in the class including some dicing with longtime rival Rameez Mohamed.

“I have to say that I enjoyed the Vitz Cup for this weekend. There was a lot of close racing in that class and I can safely say that we for sure had to work hard for those wins. Again, I can’t thank the team enough because of the work they put in.”

Sports Tuner

“Sports tuner stared off badly for us as we had a DNF in the first race when we had a ‘touch-up’ with one of the guys in one of the corners, which resulted in the tyre coming off the rim and forcing us to retire from that one.”

“Race two I came back strongly against a stacked field and managed to clock the fastest time of that race, albeit I finished second but I was still happy with that.”

The final race of that class was where I got that all elusive win in the class and that felt good considering where we had started the day.”

Group Two

Seejatan was not shy about thanking his group two chief mechanic either, with the Honda Civic being the ‘car to beat’ in that class.

“Again, we knew that coming into this weekend, we would have a target on our backs and a lot of guys would be gunning for us so we couldn’t afford to get it wrong. And that’s where Brian (Ten-Pow) and his team came in.”

“We were able to ensure that we bettered our lap record from earlier this year by close to half a second which shows that we found improvements in the car. To do that on a weekend where we were also trying to remain consistent isn’t easy,” he added.

Shan’s 1:23.937 unofficially replaces the 1:24.681 second time set in the April race meet this year.

Of there are other guys I need to thank, Rajiv Rajaram, my tuner for the cars was able to root out some key issues leading into the weekend that could have been disastrous and the other guys Ravi, Stefan, Anthony, Bomber, all of them put their heads together and made sure that we came out on top at the end of the day and I owe it to those guys.

Seejatan picked up two wins from two races on the day as the third race in the class was cancelled due to fading light.

His sponsors last weekend were Special Auto the Filter Shop, Top Power Racing, Transpacific Motor Spares and Blue Springs water.