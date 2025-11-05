GSA Trophy Stall skill-level tournament underway

THE Guyana Squash Association (GSA) skill-level Squash Tournament got underway yesterday.

This six-day celebration of athleticism, community, and youth development, sponsored by Trophy Stall, will run until Sunday, November 9 with approximately 40 players across all skill levels competing in a spirited showcase of squash at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue on the first three days.

The action switches to the Georgetown Club Courts, Camp Street from Friday where spectators are invited to attend to cheer on athletes – from emerging juniors to seasoned competitors- and some dedicated parent participation to provide juniors with diverse competition.

According to a release from the GSA, “tournaments like these are more than competition – they are the cornerstone of junior development. They offer young players the chance to test their skills, gain confidence, and learn from experienced athletes.”

The GSA pointed out that “every match is a step toward building Guyana’s next generation of squash champions.”

The GSA extended heartfelt thanks to the Ramesh Sunich and Trophy Stall for their generous support and look forward to partnering with them again in the future. “Their commitment to sport and community development continue to uplift Guyana’s squash family and empower our youth.”

The final day will feature a fundraiser barbecue in support of youth squash programmes.