ExxonMobil Guyana 4th Linden Futsal kicks off Friday at Retrieve Hard Court…..

Defending champions YMCA fielding double barrel attack

DEFENDING champions YMCA will this year be sending a double barrel attack as the ExxonMobil Guyana sponsored Linden 4th annual futsal tournament kicks off this Friday with the official march past and four matches at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

Sixteen teams are slated to contest in four groups where the two teams with the best record will emerge to play in the quarterfinals knock out stages, ahead of the semifinal and finals.

The 2025 champions YMCA will field two units, A and B, which are placed in separate groups.

Group A has YMCA B, Hard Knocks, Bomberz and Hardball Management, Group B comprises YMCA A, Spaniards, HH Ballers and Figgy FC, Group C teams are Young Gunners, Silver Bullets, Foundation Family and Westside Ballers and Group D contestants are DC Ballers, Salah Family, Stabroek and Fearless.

When the tournament kicks off Friday the first game is scheduled for 18:30 hours when Group D teams Fearless and Stabroek meet.

This game will be followed with the official march past of the sixteen contesting teams and the second game of the night at 20:40 hours will see Young Gunners and Westside battle it out in Group C.

Then Hardball Management and Bomberz take the field from 21:30 hours and the final game at 22:20 hours brings together Group B teams YMCA A and HH Ballers.

On Saturday and Sunday, five more matches will be played each day in this group playoff round, to determine the teams to advance to the knockout stages, which begin on Friday, November 21, and the semifinals on Saturday, November 22.

The final will be played on Saturday, November 29 at the tournament venue, the Retrieve Hard Court in Retrieve, Linden.