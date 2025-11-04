News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
President Ali’s dialogue with Disability Council centers on dignity, education, and opportunities
President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s discussions focused on ways that the Government can continue enhancing the lives of persons living with disabilities in Guyana (Office of the President photo)
President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s discussions focused on ways that the Government can continue enhancing the lives of persons living with disabilities in Guyana (Office of the President photo)

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali met with members of the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities at State House on Monday.
During the course of the meeting, discussions focused on ways that the Government can continue enhancing the lives of persons living with disabilities in Guyana.
High on the agenda were initiatives to support children’s education and adults’ standard of living.
The Head of State spoke about establishing systems to home-school those unable to attend physical schools. He said the Government would work with the Council to ensure they receive quality education in an environment conducive to growth.

The President also emphasised creating more opportunities for adults, particularly those in employment.
Programme Manager of the Council, Mr. Ganesh Singh said approximately 17,000 adults and 6,000 children are currently living with disabilities in Guyana. He praised the Government’s “tremendous” efforts over the past five years, and expressed appreciation for the President’s vision.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.