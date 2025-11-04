President Ali’s dialogue with Disability Council centers on dignity, education, and opportunities

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali met with members of the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities at State House on Monday.

During the course of the meeting, discussions focused on ways that the Government can continue enhancing the lives of persons living with disabilities in Guyana.

High on the agenda were initiatives to support children’s education and adults’ standard of living.

The Head of State spoke about establishing systems to home-school those unable to attend physical schools. He said the Government would work with the Council to ensure they receive quality education in an environment conducive to growth.

The President also emphasised creating more opportunities for adults, particularly those in employment.

Programme Manager of the Council, Mr. Ganesh Singh said approximately 17,000 adults and 6,000 children are currently living with disabilities in Guyana. He praised the Government’s “tremendous” efforts over the past five years, and expressed appreciation for the President’s vision.