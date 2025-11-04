Guyana striving for balance between humanity, regulation amid Venezuelan migration–National Security adviser

NATIONAL Security Adviser Captain Gerald Gouveia Snr. has outlined the government’s approach to managing the influx of Venezuelans into Guyana, emphasising that it’s a balance between humanitarian assistance and regulatory control.

He said the government is working to control the flow into Guyana of Venezuelans who are leaving their country due to economic and political turmoil.

Gouveia, in an interview with the podcast, “SOURCES”, said Guyana still maintains a very “humane” approach in how it treats people fleeing economic hardship. He noted that the population at reference includes both economic migrants and Guyanese returning home.

“A lot of them are economic migrants. Then you have a lot of Guyanese coming back home [from Venezuela] because it has become so difficult [there]”, he said. Highlighting the immediate humanitarian response, Gouveia said, “We have extended a hand of humanity. We have had people arriving here in boats; they were hungry. No policy could ignore the humanity that we were faced with. There were pregnant women; there were children and so on.”

He emphasised that many of the arrivals were fleeing extreme conditions, adding that they were escaping brutality, an undemocratic government, and a lack of respect for human rights.

Gouveia acknowledged that while initial efforts were guided by compassion, the government recognises the need for structured oversight as the situation evolves. “As time evolved, it is very clear we have to have a better handle on this,” he emphasised.

The government is moving to regularise Venezuelans residing in Guyana, he said. “It will take time to register them, and if we find any person in the lot who is not registered and is here illegally, they will be deported. The government will not encourage illegal immigration,” Gouveia explained.

He noted that the Electronic Identification (E-ID) card system will play a major role in achieving this, stressing that the measures are not intended to undermine humanitarian efforts.

Speaking on the October 26 explosion at the Mobil Fuel Station on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, that claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne, and left four others injured, the National Security Adviser urged citizens to be more sensitive and vigilant.

Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, the prime suspect in the bombing, remains in police custody, along with several other persons of interest.

“Our citizens need to be more sensitive and more alert to anomalies. While Guyana has always been very peaceful and coexisting together, we have never had a situation where a foreigner could come into our country and [commit] an act like this,” Gouveia stated.

Gouveia said it is important to acknowledge that Guyana is moving in a new direction, especially with its growing economic prosperity. He cautioned that this progress may attract attempts at disruption. Emphasising the need for vigilance, he urged, “If you see something, say something,” while adding that more public sensitisation is needed to help citizens respond appropriately.

E-ID CARD SYSTEM

Shortly after the bombing, Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond announced that illegal migrants in Guyana will be given a grace period to register and be processed once the E-ID card system is implemented.

Those who fail to comply within the stipulated timeframe will face legal sanctions, followed by deportation. Police have been able to determine that Peodomo had entered Guyana’s borders illegally with the explosive device mere hours before he carried out the crime.

Acknowledging that the country’s borders are easily breached by Venezuelan nationals, Walrond noted that the E-ID was being fast tracked and any foreign national entering Guyana must be registered at legally designated points of entry.

“We have cards for citizens, and we have cards for non-citizens. And what we will do is for the persons who are in Guyana illegally, they will be given a grace period in which to come to register and have this E-ID card, [without which they] will not be able to access, any services…,” Walrond said.

According to Minister Walrond, the E-ID Resident Card will ensure compliance with national regulations, including those of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), while also providing secure access to both government and private sector services.

She emphasised that E-ID Resident Cards issued to non-citizens will remain valid only for the duration of their approved legal stay, after which they will automatically become invalid.

She cautioned against claims that the Government’s monitoring of foreign nationals is intended to “legitimise illegal migrants”, calling such statements false and malicious.

The Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to modernising public services, protecting borders, ensuring the safety of citizens, and enhancing national security through the responsible use of technology.

The government had begun the large-scale implementation and distribution of E-IDs.

The biometric cards will not only offer citizens preferential treatment in certain areas but will also strengthen border control by monitoring who is entering the country.

The cards will be important for daily transactions, including opening bank accounts, and are a critical part of Guyana’s wider digital transformation agenda.

HATRED IS NOT THE ANSWER

While describing the explosion as a “horrific” act of terrorism, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, speaking at the Guyana Defence Force’s 60th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service last Sunday, urged citizens not to let fear lead to discrimination, especially against migrants.

He stressed that “Guyana has long been a land where immigrants come from fleeing hardship and turmoil. They came seeking refuge, not danger.”

“Yes, we must strengthen our systems of monitoring, screening, and enforcement,” he said, “but let us not succumb to the temptation to paint all immigrants with the same brush.”

He added, “Hatred is not the answer to hatred; fear must not drive our national policy. Guyana will remain a compassionate nation, but one that is also vigilant, strong, and aggressive in the protection of its citizens and sovereignty.”

The Government of Guyana intends to seek the death penalty for those involved in the terrorist attack, as provided for under Guyana’s anti-terrorism laws.

The Criminal Law (Offences) Act specifically addresses the commission of terrorist acts, defining what constitutes terrorism and prescribing penalties — including the death penalty when such acts result in loss of life.