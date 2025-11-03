Advanced warehousing, inventory tracking to improve drug management

-as part of MMU’s ongoing overhaul, Health Minister says

WITH the modernisation of the management of drugs and medical supplies in Guyana imminent, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony has said that advanced warehousing and inventory tracking will play a role in the overhaul of this system.

The minister was at the time speaking at a recent event during which he stated that with the country’s Materials Management Unit (MMU), which deals with the distribution of drugs and medical supplies across the country, pharmacists will play a critical role in the reform process.

This role, he said, will be particularly important in maintaining high standards of medication management and distribution at all levels of the health system.

“The role of pharmacists in ensuring the quality and accountability of medical supplies is now more critical than ever,” he said.

The government has started work with international consultancy firm, Ernst & Young, to modernise and digitise the MMU system through the introduction of advanced warehousing, inventory tracking and medication dispensing systems.

During the event, he said, “We are working with Ernst & Young, one of the world’s leading consulting firms, to modernise the MMU. This includes implementing advanced warehousing, inventory tracking, and medication dispensing systems. For too long, we have faced losses due to expired or unaccounted-for drugs. Through digitisation, we will be able to monitor stock in real time, prevent theft, and strengthen supply chain management.”

In addition to this, construction has already begun on five new regional warehouses that will serve as major distribution hubs, ensuring medicines are stored under optimal conditions and reach regional health facilities more efficiently.

Just last month, President Dr Irfaan Ali had said that the MMU would be completely overhauled to incorporate a digitised, Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered supply chain system.

He explained that the upgraded system will feature visible alerts for low stock levels and employ AI to manage and distribute medical supplies across every region with a high degree of automation.

The first phase of the new supply chain system is expected to go live by early 2026, with full integration slated for completion by the end of that year.