Public urged to report any suspicious person, activity

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) is urging citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activity or person as investigators continue their probe into the deadly explosion at the Mobil Service Station on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured four others.

The GPF, in a public advisory issued on Saturday, called for heightened vigilance, stressing that maintaining safety and security is a shared responsibility. “Early reporting of suspicious behaviour can help prevent unlawful acts and ensure the well-being of all,” the Force stated.

Police are encouraging anyone who notices suspicious persons or unusual activity to contact the Force Control (24-hour Operations Centre) on any of the following numbers: 227-1149, 227-1611, 225-8196, 225-6940, 226-1389, 227-1148, 227-2128, 227-1141, or the emergency hotline 911. The Force assured that all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

The appeal comes amid an ongoing investigation into the October 26 explosion. The main suspect, Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, remains in custody and has since confessed to planting the explosive device that detonated near a fuel pump. Peodomo was captured during a police operation in Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, hours after the blast.

Nine people were initially detained as part of the investigation. On Thursday, the High Court granted an extension of detention to allow investigators additional time to complete forensic and intelligence work.

Local investigators are working alongside international partners to trace the source of the explosive device and determine whether there are broader security implications.