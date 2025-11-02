Min. Rodrigues highlights rapid development and business growth in Region Six

…as Berbice Expo & Trade Fair opens

By Bebi Oosman

THE 19th Berbice Expo and Trade Fair opened with optimism and enthusiasm as Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, lauded Region Six’s transformation and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting business growth, entrepreneurship, and tourism development across Berbice.

The event, hosted by the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, brought together government officials, business leaders, and community representatives for what has become one of the most anticipated showcases of commerce and innovation in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Delivering the feature address at the opening ceremony on Friday evening at Rose Hall Community Ground, Minister Rodrigues commended the chamber for its continued dedication to fostering private sector collaboration and promoting enterprise and innovation within the region.

“Every year, the Expo brings together the private sector, community leaders, and residents to celebrate enterprise, innovation, and partnership,” the Tourism Minister said. “That is something truly commendable.”

Minister Rodrigues noted that Berbice is experiencing a period of rapid change, driven by renewed energy in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and trade sectors now supported by major infrastructural development and new investment.

Among the most anticipated developments is the completion of the Palmyra Stadium, which will enable the region to host international sporting events for the first time, bringing global attention and opportunity to Berbice.

She also highlighted the progress of the Corentyne River Bridge, which will soon allow travel across the river by road, and the completion of the Tourism and Hospitality Institute. The institute will provide professional training and certification in tourism and hospitality, helping Berbicians access high-level employment opportunities.

Additionally, the country will soon welcome a 150-room hotel and convention centre at Plantation Prospect, expected to generate jobs, attract visitors, and create new markets for local suppliers.

“These are not isolated projects,” the minister emphasised. “Together, they set the stage for Region Six to emerge not only as a major business hub, but also as a leading tourism destination in Guyana.”

Other developments

The Tourism Ministry, working alongside the Office of the First Lady and the regional administration, continues to develop tourism sites such as #63 Beach and other scenic areas. The region’s growing tourism appeal is evident, with more than 6,300 visitors entering Guyana through the Moleson Creek Port in just the first six months of this year.

Minister Rodrigues underscored the government’s heavy investment in small business development, describing it as a “cornerstone” of the PPP/C administration’s inclusive growth agenda.

According to her, since 2020, 464 small businesses in Region Six have benefitted from government grants totalling approximately $100 million, with 65% of recipients being women.

The ministry continues to expand its Community Business Clinics, offering training and guidance to help entrepreneurs enhance their operations and competitiveness. This year, the Small Business Bureau (SBB) also sponsored eight small enterprises in agro-processing, construction, and arts and crafts to participate in the Expo.

Minister Rodrigues spotlighted the Berbice Business Incubator Centre at Belvedere, which supports agro-processors in adding value to local products. She shared striking examples of innovation, such as corilla and soursop leaves, once discarded as waste, now being processed into tea bags for both local and export markets.

In 2025 alone, the Centre has produced over 57,000 tea sachets, 500 pounds of moringa powder, 5,500 pounds of corn flour, and 1,500 litres of various products, while also manufacturing 23,000 plastic bottles for local packaging needs.

“These are Berbice-based businesses benefitting directly from government investment,” Rodrigues said, “and we want to see even more entrepreneurs take advantage of this facility.”

Empowering entrepreneurs

Minister Rodrigues also emphasised the importance of youth entrepreneurship, noting that through the Youth Entrepreneurship Programme, 26 young entrepreneurs from four schools in Region Six have received mentorship and funding support valued at $1.14 million between 2020 and 2025.

“Our aim is simple…To help small businesses move beyond survival to become competitive and sustainable.”

One of the biggest recent breakthroughs, Rodrigues noted, is the operationalisation of the Guyana Collateral Registry, which allows individuals and businesses to use movable assets such as vehicles, equipment, and farm produce as collateral for loans.

“For many entrepreneurs, this is a game changer,” she explained. “It means you can now use the assets you already have to unlock the capital you need to grow.”

Meanwhile, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards has trained over 700 persons nationwide, including many from Region Six, in areas such as manufacturing and agro-processing to help local producers meet national and export standards.

Minister Rodrigues praised the longstanding resilience and innovation of the Berbice business community from the era of sugar estates to the current generation of agro-processors, retailers, and manufacturers.

“As government, our role is to support that spirit…by improving access to finance, simplifying registration, expanding training, and creating opportunities through events like GuyExpo and this Berbice Expo.”

She concluded with a call for unity and collaboration among the government, private sector, and people of Berbice.

“Together, we can continue to build a strong, diverse regional economy, one that creates jobs, uplifts communities, and keeps Berbice at the forefront of Guyana’s development,” Minister Rodrigues affirmed.

The 19th Berbice Expo and Trade Fair continues over the weekend and concludes on Monday, featuring exhibitions from local manufacturers, agro-processors, artisans, and service providers, all showcasing the dynamism and potential of Region Six’s growing economy.