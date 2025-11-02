News Archives
Lusignan man drowns while collecting ‘puri leaf’
POLICE are investigating the death of 29-year-old labourer, Jagadhwar Mohan, of Lusignan Pasture, East Coast Demerara, who reportedly drowned on Saturday morning at the Annandale Access Road/Sideline Dam, East Coast Demerara.
According to the Guyana Police Force, the incident occurred between 07:10 and 07:25 hours while Mohan was in the company of two men collecting puri leaf from a trench in the area. Police said Mohan allegedly slipped into a deep section of the waterway and disappeared beneath the surface.
The two men later pulled him from the water in an unconscious state, and Emergency Medical Technicians who responded to the scene pronounced him dead.
Investigators examined the body and found no visible marks of violence. It was later taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where it is being stored, pending a post-mortem examination. Police investigations are ongoing.

