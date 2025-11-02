Guyana observes CARICOM Energy Month with renewed focus on clean energy leadership

GUYANA has joined its Caribbean neighbours in observing CARICOM Energy Month (CEM) 2025, a regional observance dedicated to promoting awareness, collaboration, and action on sustainable energy.

The commemoration, which began on November 1 under the theme “Invest, Innovate, Sustain: Leading the Charge in Renewable Energy Frontiers,” shines a spotlight on the Caribbean’s collective efforts to transform its energy landscape, and on Guyana’s leading role in that transition.

In his national address marking the start of the month on Saturday, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to advancing clean and renewable energy, citing it as central pillar of national development.

“This November, Guyana is proud to join in the observance of CARICOM Energy Month 2025,” he said. Highlighting the importance of the observance, the Prime Minister added, “The theme of this year’s regional observance transcends a mere expression of intent, embodying instead a resolute call to action for all of us as regional stakeholders to reflect on our shared commitment to advancing the transition to clean and renewable energy across CARICOM member states.”

According to the Prime Minister, Guyana is leading by example, with renewable energy projects serving as catalysts for growth and equity.

“At the heart of our country’s energy transition is clean and renewable energy, acting as a catalyst in propelling our government’s bold pursuit of robust, people-centred investments that are imperative to providing affordable, reliable and stable energy for all Guyanese and to ensure the nation’s long-term prosperity,” he stated.

Guyana’s ongoing initiatives include the expansion of utility-scale solar photovoltaic farms and mini-grids, the development of hydropower plants, community solar programmes, and rooftop solar installations on public buildings. The country is also exploring wind energy projects and electric mobility solutions to diversify its energy mix and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels. These efforts, the Prime Minister noted, are guided by the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, which seeks to reduce emissions, improve access to energy, and strengthen climate resilience.

But for Guyana, clean energy is more than a technological pursuit; it is also a people-centred mission

“Here in Guyana, clean and renewable energy development is more than just technology and infrastructure. It is about you, the people of our nation, and ensuring equity and opportunity. It means making sure every citizen, no matter who they are or where they live, has access to the energy that powers their dreams, their businesses and their communities.”

The Prime Minister said that the country’s low-carbon transition also focuses on empowering young people through green education and training in renewable technologies.

“It also means creating opportunities for our youth through green education and training in renewable energy technologies, equipping them to lead the charge in innovation and progress against the backdrop of an evolving energy landscape,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Phillips further highlighted the transformative ripple effect of Guyana’s energy agenda, noting that the advancement of clean energy supports progress in education, healthcare, housing, infrastructure, agriculture, industry, and digital connectivity.

Speaking to the wider Caribbean, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of regional unity in achieving sustainable energy goals. “By sharing knowledge, technology and resources, our efforts are firmly anchored in a collaborative commitment to move confidently toward a more secure, resilient and united Caribbean community,” he said.

As activities continue across the region throughout November, CARICOM Energy Month serves not only as a celebration of progress but also as a reminder of the work ahead. Prime Minister Phillips urged citizens, businesses, and institutions to be active participants in shaping a cleaner future.

“We therefore encourage every citizen, businesses and institutions to play their part, conserve energy, adopt renewable energy technologies, embrace electric mobility and support policies and practices that protect our environment.”

CEM was established in 2011 by a mandate from CARICOM Energy Ministers. Each year, it brings together the CARICOM Secretariat, member states, community institutions, and regional partners to showcase achievements in the energy sector, share projections for the future, and encourage greater public involvement in renewable energy initiatives.