Brathwaite included in Pride squad for Super50 Cup, no room for Motara

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – FORMER West Indies Test captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, has been named in a 14-man Barbados Pride squad for next month’s CG United Super50 Cup in Trinidad and Tobago.

However, no room has been found for teenaged leg spinner, Zishan Motara or exciting top order batsman, Shaqkere Parris, who have both been named as reserves.

The Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) announced the squad on Wednesday, with Kyle Mayers once again named as captain for the tournament that will run from November 19 to 29.

The 32-year-old Brathwaite, who stepped down as Test captain back in March, will most likely open the batting with Zachary McCaskie.

Despite selecting four spinners in the squad, the 19-year-old Motara, who represented the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) in the last tournament and recently made his senior debut for the West Indies on the recently concluded tour of Nepal, has been omitted.

Instead, the selectors have opted for leg spinner Javed Leacock, off spinner Kemar Smith and the left-arm spinning duo of Joshua Bishop and Matthew Jones.

All-rounder Shamar Springer returns to the team after spending the last few seasons with the Windward Islands Volcanoes and will form part of the Pride’s pace attack along with Akeem Jordan and Dominic Drakes.

Barbados, who made it to the final in last year’s competition, will come up against the home side, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in their opening match on November 19 at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground.

SQUAD

BARBADOS: Kyle Mayers (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Zachary McCaskie, Leniko Boucher, Jonathan Drakes, Dominic Drakes, Kevin Wickham, Demetrius Richards, Shamar Springer, Kemar Smith, Joshua Bishop, Matthew Jones, Javed Leacock, Akeem Jordan.