Swift justice, heroic acts: Commending the Guyana Police Force for cracking the terror attack case

Dear Editor,

LIKE many Guyanese, I was deeply shaken by the recent bombing at the Mobil Gas Station on Regent and King Streets. The loss of little six-year-old Soraya Bourne broke the nation’s heart, and the shock of knowing such an act of terror could happen on our soil left us all uneasy. But what followed the swift and effective response of the Guyana Police Force reminded us that justice in this country is alive and strong.

Within just days, the police cracked a case that could have easily taken months. Through relentless work, sleepless nights and the use of advanced technology, our investigators were able to track, identify, and arrest the main suspect, a Venezuelan national, Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo.

It was the result of dedication, teamwork and the government’s investment in intelligence systems and digital crime-fighting tools. For that, the Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken; Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum and every rank involved deserve our full respect and gratitude.

What touched me most in all of this was the story of the female pump attendant, the unsung hero. She unknowingly prevented what could have been mass destruction by stopping the attacker from placing the explosive bag next to the gas pumps. Imagine in that moment, she had no idea she was standing between hundreds of innocent lives and catastrophe. Her simple act of doing her job with alertness and courage deserves national recognition. Without her, we could have been mourning many more lives today.

I also want to thank all those who ran toward the danger instead of away from it, the first responders, the bystanders who helped the injured and the kind-hearted citizens who reached out to support the affected families. To little Soraya’s family, please know the entire nation grieves with you. We cannot take away your pain, but we stand in solidarity and love.

This tragedy showed us two sides of our country: the cruelty of one man’s actions and the heroism and unity of so many others. It also showed the growing strength of our police force, their ability to respond with speed, intelligence and professionalism. That is something Guyana should be proud of. It’s not every day that justice moves this quickly, but this time it did, because our lawmen refused to rest until answers were found.

To the men and women of the Guyana Police Force, thank you. You have shown the nation what it means to protect and serve. And to every ordinary citizen who lent a helping hand, you reminded us that in times of darkness, there is still so much good among us.

Yours sincerely,

An ordinary citizen