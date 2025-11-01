Our Roads, Our Responsibility — Let’s Cruise Towards Change!

Dear Editor,

I AM compelled to pen this letter to raise awareness of the grave risks that reckless driving poses on our country’s roads, specifically the abuse of the left or parking lane along the busy East Coast and East Bank corridors. It is impossible to exaggerate how serious these problems are.

Thousands of committed Guyanese commuters struggle to make their way through constant traffic jams every morning, every day of the year. However, far too many people decide to drive recklessly over speed limits or onto the shoulder of the road, among other dangerous and lawless behaviours.

What some may consider a minor infraction is actually a serious threat that puts everyone’s lives in danger, damages property and seriously jeopardises everyone’s shared safety when using these routes. Everyone on the road experiences chaos and fear as a result of this careless behaviour.

As he carefully performed a traffic stop along the busy Mandela Road on Friday morning, a watchful police officer demonstrated remarkable respect for the rule of law by stopping over ten cars for what at first glance seemed to be a minor infraction. I’ve long hoped to see more instances than of proactive enforcement like this one.

Such resolute action sends a powerful message to all road users that lawlessness will not be condoned or overlooked within our community. Officers like him truly embody the values of discipline, integrity and duty that the Guyana Police Force consistently strives to uphold, reinforcing the importance of safety and respect on our roads.

Another admirable move was made by the Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh, who formally ended the contentious third lane system on the East Coast that permitted the temporary use of the roadside shoulder during rush hour.

This moves significantly improved road safety. According to Singh, “existing roadways are designed for only two lanes in each direction due to road traffic engineering principles.” The goal of this choice is to lessen the likelihood of accidents and enhance traffic flow.

He emphasised that although the third lane was designed to reduce traffic, safety was jeopardised. Sadly, a week ago, a driver died as a result of this system, rekindling widespread worries about traffic abuse. Singh urged drivers to “slow down and yield to pedestrians, especially children and the elderly,” emphasising our collective responsibility for road safety.

More just a technical change, the third lane’s closure is a moral necessity to safeguard everyone’s safety on our roadways. Every pedestrian, passenger and driver is put in danger by carelessness. As a community, we must prioritise safety over self-interest and value patience over speed.

Road accidents in Guyana typically rise during this time of year, especially during the hectic holiday season. Is it in our culture to be hurried? If so, it’s time to alter that perspective in order to stop tragedies. It is admirable that the Guyana Police Force has taken the initiative to dismantle dangerous traffic systems and send out officers to keep the peace. But enforcement is insufficient on its own.

I strongly recommend that the Ministry of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force, introduce mandatory road safety sessions for habitual offenders. These could cover defensive driving, pedestrian safety and the emotional toll of road fatalities on families. Additionally, boosting police presence during peak hours on major routes like the East Bank, East Coast and Mandela Avenue would deter reckless behaviour and promote a culture of compliance.

Let’s remember that road safety is everyone’s responsibility. The road is a shared space where patience and respect must prevail. We salute the officers who bravely uphold the law in the face of chaos, and we must equally commit to driving responsibly for the safety of all.

Sincerely,

Concerned Citizen