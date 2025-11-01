Shepherd hat-trick and twin fifties complete WI’s 3-0 sweep over Bangladesh

ACKEEM Auguste and Roston Chase struck fifties to help West Indies to a five-wicket win in the third T20I against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Romario Shepherd’s hat-trick had earlier helped their cause for the 3-0 triumph, after Bangladesh were bowled out for 151 runs. The series sweep comes at the right time for West Indies, who had lost seven bilateral T20I series in a row, coming into this series.

Auguste and Chase put on 91 runs for the fourth wicket, after they lost three early wickets. Auguste peppered the leg-side with five sixes against the Bangladesh spinners, while the stand-in captain Chase got his boundaries all around the wicket.

Bangladesh had earlier collapsed from 107 for 2 in the 15th over, to be bowled out for 151 in 20 overs. They lost eight wickets for 44 runs in the last 5.3 overs, including Shepherd’s hat-trick spread over two overs. He was unaware of his achievement, until Jason Holder happily informed him from mid-off.

Jangoo surprises for WI

Bangladesh restricted West Indies’ openers in the first three overs of the chase. The returning Mahedi Hasan got Alick Athanaze stumped for 1 and Amir Jangoo was also struggling to get going. But he had luck on his side. A mix-up between Litton Das and Saif Hassan gave him a let-off in the second over, before substitute Towhid Hridoy dropped a skier at mid-off.

Jangoo then took on Taskin Ahmed in his first over. He started with a crisp flicked six off the first ball, before driving and pulling for three more fours in the 18-run over.

Bangladesh hit back with Nasum Ahmed removing Brandon King in the sixth over. Jangoo struck two more fours before Rishad Hossain had him lbw in the eighth over. Jangoo’s 23-ball 34 provided West Indies the boost their 152-run chase needed after a slow start.

Auguste packs a punch

Auguste built on Jangoo’s innings. Like Jangoo, his first six was also a beautifully flicked six off Taskin. Chase, who was dropped on 10, struck three boundaries to get going, before Auguste took on Rishad. He used the flick off the first ball of the 13th over, before hitting him for two more on the leg-side. Rishad though was unlucky, as substitute Tanzim Hasan dropped Auguste at the covers, on 27.

Auguste hammered Nasum’s first ball next over, before Chase took over in the boundary-hitting. He struck three more in the next two overs, on the way to completing his fourth T20I fifty.

Bangladesh had some respite when Rishad removed both Chase and Auguste in the 16th over, but West Indies were already comfortably placed to complete the win.

Tanzid shines again

Bangladesh had earlier got off to a decent start after deciding to bat first. Tanzid Hasan hit three fours in the first three overs, before Holder dropped him at mid-off on 12. Tanzid kept Bangladesh forceful in the powerplay, lofting Akeal Hosein for a six over square-leg.

Parvez Hossain and Litton though fell cheaply, before Tanzid and Saif added 63 runs for the third wicket. Saif started with a six over square-leg against Chase, followed by Tanzid hitting his second off Khary Pierre. Tanzid cracked two fours off Shepherd in the 11th over, before he lofted Gudakesh Motie for his third six in the next over.

Rovman Powell dropped Tanzid on 57, although it was a tough chance at long-on. This one made it West Indies’ sixth dropped catch in the last two matches.

Shepherd’s special hat-trick

West Indies’ luck though would change from the 15th over. Holder had Saif caught in the backward square-leg boundary, a ball after he struck a six over the same region.

Bangladesh would then lose wickets off the last ball of the over for five successive overs. Pierre removed Rishad in the next over, lbw for three, before Nurul Hasan was caught in the deep off Shepherd.

Powell Nasum in the deep at the end of the 18th over before Holder got out-of-form Jaker Ali lbw for five.

Shepherd started the 20th over with Tanzid caught at mid-off, before he yorked Shoriful Islam. He wasn’t aware of the hat-trick until Holder – the only other West Indian to get a T20I hat-trick – told him. Shepherd celebrated with a smile. It was the eighth hat-trick Bangladesh’s batters had suffered.