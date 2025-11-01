Region Two’s PYO Tapeball tournament set for November 6-9

THE People’s Youth Organisation (PYO) has officially unveiled the H. Ramballi and Advance Construction Solutions Tapeball Cricket Tournament, set to become Region Two’s most anticipated cricketing event of the year.

The competition, featuring 20 teams from across the region, was launched on Thursday at the Affiance #1 Ground, a recently upgraded venue equipped with floodlights, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Scheduled to run from November 6-9, the tournament boasts a significant prize pot. The eventual winners will receive $1 million, and the runners-up will receive $500,000.

All matches will be streamed live on FL Sport.

Tournament Organiser, Azizi Christiani, Head of the PYO Sports Committee, promised a high-quality spectacle.

“This tournament promises to be one of high quality and stiff competition,” commented Christiani. He also confirmed that a female exhibition match will add to the excitement on the final night, underscoring the growing participation of women in the sport.

Focus on Community and Youth

Key regional figures, including Regional Chairman, Devin Mohan and Vice Chairman, Humace Oudit, the PYO leadership, and title sponsor, Harischan Ramballi, attended the launch event.

Regional Vice Chairman Oudit praised the PYO’s initiative, emphasising its social impact.

“This tournament is a platform for engagement, camaraderie, and healthy competition. It brings our communities together and reflects the true spirit of ‘One Guyana’—where everyone has a place and a role,” Oudit stated.

Title sponsor Ramballi, a long-time supporter of cricket in the area, explained his motivation for the substantial investment. He confirmed he desires to provide young people with positive opportunities and steer them away from negative influences, hinting at a future initiative aimed at junior cricketers.

The ceremony concluded with Regional Chairman Devin Mohan formally declaring the tournament open, marking the start of four days of intense tapeball action.