—GPF urges citizens to be vigilant

See the full statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) below:

The Guyana Police Force is urging all citizens, and residents to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious persons, activities or movements observed within their communities, or public spaces.

Members of the public are reminded, that maintaining safety and security is a shared responsibility, and early reporting of suspicious behavior can help prevent unlawful acts, and ensure the wellbeing of all.

Anyone who notices suspicious individuals loitering, acting unusually, or behaving in a manner that raises concern, is asked to immediately contact the Force Control (24-Hour Operations Centre) on any of the following numbers: 227-1149, 227-1611, 225-8196, 225-6940, 226-1389, 227-1148, 227-2128, 227-1141 or the Emergency Hotline 911 for immediate assistance.

All information provided will be treated with the strictest confidence.

The Guyana Police Force thanks the public for their continued cooperation and partnership in maintaining peace and security across the nation.