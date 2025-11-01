News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Promptly Report any suspicious persons, activities or movements’
POLICE

—GPF urges citizens to be vigilant

See the full statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) below:

The Guyana Police Force is urging all citizens, and residents to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious persons, activities or movements observed within their communities, or public spaces.

Members of the public are reminded, that maintaining safety and security is a shared responsibility, and early reporting of suspicious behavior can help prevent unlawful acts, and ensure the wellbeing of all.

Anyone who notices suspicious individuals loitering, acting unusually, or behaving in a manner that raises concern, is asked to immediately contact the Force Control (24-Hour Operations Centre) on any of the following numbers: 227-1149, 227-1611, 225-8196, 225-6940, 226-1389, 227-1148, 227-2128, 227-1141 or the Emergency Hotline 911 for immediate assistance.

All information provided will be treated with the strictest confidence.

The Guyana Police Force thanks the public for their continued cooperation and partnership in maintaining peace and security across the nation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.