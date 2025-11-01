GGDMA Backs GGMC Crackdown on Illegal Mining and Smuggling

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) has voiced strong support for the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), which is targeting illegal mining and shuffling operations across the country.

In a statement on Saturday, the GGDMA highlighted the enforcement exercises in the Sand Hills and Toroparu areas by the GGMC, during which several illegal miners and raiders were detained, and several illegal shops and operations were dismantled.

The GGDMA also commended the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for their support in this exercise.

The statement further read that the GGDMA has been urging the GGMC to increase its enforcement efforts to stamp out illegal gold mining; to this end, the association welcomes this effort as part of a renewed and larger campaign.

“The GGDMA calls on the GGMC to expand this exercise to other areas and commence the regularization of landings in the mining areas.

It must be noted that illegal gold mining and the operation of illegal shops fuel other associated illegal activities, such as human trafficking, gold smuggling, and the sale of illegal drugs.

“These activities have in the past been tied directly to the gangs in Venezuela, including the notorious Sindicato gang. At a time when Guyana is under threat from its aggressive neighbor, the country must take all steps to stop activities linked to the financing activities in Venezuela,” the statement further read.

The GGDMA has always called for an end to illegal mining, the statement read, noting that the association once again takes this opportunity to remind miners that all gold must be sold to the Guyana Gold Board or authorized dealers and detailed records must be kept for verification.