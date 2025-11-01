Paradise FC holds narrow lead; exciting weekend clashes ahead

BFA / MCYS Senior Men’s League



PARADISE Football Club (PFC), the only unbeaten team enjoys the slimmest of leads in the Berbice Football Association (BFA) Senior Men’s League sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport. They are just ahead of fellow West Bank Berbice side, Ithaca Football Club.

This weekend’s action is anticipated to be very exciting as the other clubs seek to narrow their advantage.

PFC are on 10 points from their four (4) matches to date, Ithaca have also played a similar number of matches and they have an average of two (2) goals per match thus far underlining their potency in the attacking third. Their only blemish thus far was at the hands of the league leaders.

Cougars and Trafalgar Titans are tied on four points each and they will be aiming to build on this position when they collide on Saturday at the Scott’s School Ground, New Amsterdam from 19:00hrs.

Fyrish Black Sharks FC (1 point) will face Kildonan Young Warriors who are yet to record a single point in a bottom of the table clash.