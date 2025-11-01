Finals on today between Leonora and St John the Baptist…

Courts Optical Boys U11 football championship…

ORGANISER of the Petra Organisation, Troy Mendonca, says that he is not surprised by the finalist of this year’s Courts Optical Boys Pee Wee Competition after seeing them put on electrifying performances.

The Petra Co-Director was speaking at a recent media conference for the final of the 2025 edition of the competition which will pit Leonora Primary against St John the Baptist Primary.

“They have shown maturity and technical and tactical awareness at this age and so I didnt expect anything different. Leonora primary has shown that they can contend, while St John the Baptist over the past couple of years have been maintaining a certain level of play, so we anticipate very tight finals, an exciting final at this age group, 11 years of age, the anticipation is boiling.”

The final game is set for 17 hours between the two battle proven sides.

Prior to the final, West Ruimveldt Primary and Redeemer Primary will battle for the third-place prize at 15 hours.

The day’s opening games will be for placement; firstly, former champions St Pius Primary will meet Tucville Primary and St Gabriel’s are set to clash with Agatash Primary.

The games will be played at the Ministry of Education’s Ground with awards for the top schools first to eight places which include trophies, medals, television, tablets etc.