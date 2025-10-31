OFAC-Sanctioned Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed arrested after U.S. Indictment on International Gold Smuggling Charges

Embattled businessman Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, who were recently indicted by the U.S. government, were taken into custody on Friday, according to confirmed reports.

Ranks of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Special Branch of the Guyana Police Force carried out the arrests this morning.

Azruddin was arrested along Smyth Street, Georgetown.

Up to press time, both men are in custody as investigations continue.

Authorities have not yet issued a formal statement regarding the situation.

A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida returned a true bill indictment against prominent Guyanese businessmen Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed, charging them with multiple counts of fraud, money laundering, and related offenses.



OFAC-sanctioned Azruddin Mohamed being placed in handcuffs

The indictment cites several provisions of U.S. law, including 18 U.S.C. §§ 1349, 1343, 1341, 2, 1956(h), 981(a)(1)(C), and 982(a)(1), which cover wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and forfeiture of assets linked to unlawful activity.

According to the court filing, Nazar Mohamed, a Guyanese citizen, is identified as the 90% owner of Mohamed’s Enterprise, while his son, Azruddin, held a 10% ownership stake. Mohamed’s Enterprise operated as a gold wholesaler and exporter based in Guyana, selling gold primarily to buyers in Miami and Dubai.

Azruddin is the leader of the We Invest in Nationhood party.

The indictment states that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was responsible for collecting taxes locally but alleges that the company engaged in fraudulent practices designed to avoid lawful reporting and compliance obligations.

The document confirms that the grand jury issued a “true bill”, formally approving the indictment for trial.

If convicted, the defendants could face significant prison terms, asset forfeiture, and financial penalties under U.S. law. The indictment also includes provisions for the seizure of assets under Title 18, U.S. Code, Sections 981 and 982, as well as forfeiture procedures under Title 21, Section 853.

This development marks the latest turn in international scrutiny surrounding Mohamed’s Enterprise, a company long regarded as one of Guyana’s largest gold exporters.

Meanwhile, criminal charges have since been instituted against him under the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01, with hearings ongoing before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Mohamed is charged under the Customs Act with knowingly making and subscribing to a false declaration to the GRA on or about December 7, 2020, by declaring the purchase price of a 2020 Lamborghini Roadster SVJ as US$75,300, while the authority contends the actual value of the vehicle was US$695,000.

According to the particulars of another charge, on or about December 7, 2020, at GRA’s Camp Street office, he fraudulently declared the value of the vehicle to be US$75,300 instead of $695, 000, which resulted in taxes in the sum of $383,383,345 being evaded.

In addition to the Lamborghini, the GRA has alleged that Mohamed and several family members significantly undervalued other luxury vehicles during importation, prompting the Authority to seek payment of approximately $1.2 billion in taxes.

In April 2025, the Full Court of Demerara denied the GRA’s application to overturn the injunction granted by Justice Gino Persaud, leaving the vehicles in the Mohamed family’s possession.

GRA has appealed the Full Court’s ruling.

The decision on the judicial review proceedings and the GRA’s Notice of Application is expected from Justice Persaud on October 31.