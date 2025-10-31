Digital platform launched to make job search, hiring easier

–as gov’t continues roll out of digital transformation initiatives to enhance public services, efficiency

SKILLSCONNECT, a digital platform created by the Government of Guyana will make job searching and hiring much easier, according to Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally.

Minister Ally in a statement on Thursday noted that the platform is a part of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) wider plans to create a digital economy, eliminating traditional bottlenecks that once made various services tedious.

“Connecting small businesses to consumers. A commitment made by President Ali to digitize services…SkillsConnect is a key government initiative aimed at strengthening Guyana’s labour market through digital innovation. The platform empowers skilled and semi-skilled blue-collar workers by directly connecting them with employment opportunities and businesses nationwide,” Ally who is currently in Saudi Arabia alongside President Dr. Irfaan Ali said.

The public can access the platform by simply downloading it and registering. Users can post jobs and services within a few tabs and these must be approved by a moderator.

Once these are accepted, persons can send and receive job listings and services.

“This initiative aligns with the People’s Progressive Party Government’s strategy to advance digital transformation, enhance public service efficiency, and expand equitable access to employment and economic opportunities.”

Just recently, President Ali announced that Guyana will begin the large-scale implementation and distribution of the electronic identification system.

The President also assured citizens that there will be public awareness and education as the government looks to roll out the initiative. Dr. Ali was the first to receive his E-ID back in August.

The biometric cards will not only offer citizens preferential treatment in certain areas but will also strengthen border control by monitoring who is entering the country.

The cards will be important for daily transactions, including opening bank accounts, and are a critical part of Guyana’s wider digital transformation agenda.

In January, the border control and engagement system went live, and has since seen improved security at the airports and border crossings, and assured accuracy and reliability in the verification of travel using state-of-the-art technology and rigorous processes aligned with International Civil Aviation Organisation standards.

The government, too, is creating service centres in every region, where citizens can visit, conduct their businesses, and have queries handled within their home regions, eliminating the need to travel to Georgetown for government services.

Already, the government has begun the rollout of several innovative technology initiatives aimed at improving access to basic services, which has seen the country heading into a new era with several digital and artificial intelligence-led platforms aimed at improving access to government services and enhancing security.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the country’s immigration support services have moved to a new digitised system.

This will reduce the need for in-person visits to offices, cutting and eventually eliminating long wait times, and streamlining a process that was done manually.