Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond

EIGHTY-YEAR-OLD Dalia Lewis and her four grandchildren are now living in a brand-new house, thanks to the Men on Mission (MoM) programme.

During his address on Tuesday at a simple handing-over ceremony held at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, the Hon Kwame McCoy said: “To build the society requires all of us to have the common drive to support the endeavours and initiatives of government, to be partners of government as residents and citizens of villages and communities.”

The house, built and donated under the flagship initiative of President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s One Guyana vision, marks another tangible demonstration of the government’s commitment to improving lives, strengthening families and fostering unity within communities, a press release said.

It added that the Men on Mission initiative brings together men from all walks of life to support vulnerable families, mentor boys and participate in community-building projects across the country.

Minister McCoy reminded the gathering that nation-building goes beyond physical infrastructure and economic growth. “To build a society requires compassion,” he said.

“It requires ensuring that the human side of us is the most pronounced part of our existence and our action. Building a country is not only about bricks and stones and cement and steel, it is about the people themselves, all of us working together in love, harmony, and unity,” he was quoted as saying.

Further, the minister urged citizens to remain focused on strengthening the social fabric of the nation.

“Even when detractors come around, we must never lose focus or the opportunity to consolidate and embrace each other,” the minister said adding, “That is what community is all about– standing together in the good times and bad, and celebrating our collective achievements.”

Turning to the goals of the Men on Mission initiative, McCoy said the programme aims to confront some of the country’s deep-rooted social challenges, particularly those affecting men and boys. “Too many men are not holding up to their responsibilities,” he lamented. “Too many men have abandoned their homes and brought sadness and devastation to families through their actions. We want to help them rediscover their purpose and their place in society.”

He added that empowering men also means involving women as equal partners in the process of community transformation. “It doesn’t exclude women supporting the effort,” McCoy said. “It’s about everyone ensuring that our men take up their rightful place in society, so that our communities can be stronger, healthier, and more united.”

The minister also tied the initiative to the government’s wider social and housing agenda, noting that access to decent shelter remains a cornerstone of empowerment.

“This country has an impressive and expansive housing programme,” he said. “We have already delivered more than 50,000 house lots and are committed to building 40,000 new homes within the next five years.”

He credited President Ali’s leadership for creating the conditions that allow Guyanese to thrive. “Our President is a leader who works every day among the people, ensuring that no one is left behind,” McCoy stated. “We are determined to fulfil every promise we’ve made, because building communities means building people.”

He concluded by urging men to lead with compassion, responsibility, and empathy, especially toward their families. “We must teach our boys the right things: to express emotions, to understand that it’s okay to feel, to cry, and to seek help,” McCoy said.

“That is how we raise better men, build stronger families and create the Guyana we all want to live in.”