High Court grants extension of detention for suspects in gas station explosion probe

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has confirmed that all nine suspects arrested in connection with Sunday’s deadly explosion at the Mobil Service Station on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, remain in police custody as investigators continue to build the case.

Blanhum on Thursday said that detectives have sought and received court approval to extend the detention period for eight of the nine individuals currently under investigation.

“All nine suspects remain in police custody. Today, detectives made an application to the High Court to extend their period of detention for eight of the nine individuals, and the said application was granted by the Honourable Chief Justice. The other individual, his detention time has not elapsed,” Blanhum stated.

This newspaper was made to understand that extension will allow investigators more time to pursue critical leads, including interviews, forensic examinations and intelligence analyses, as the probe widens into possible transnational links and local accomplices.

Authorities have confirmed that Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomoo, the prime suspect, remains cooperative and has confessed to planting the explosive device that killed six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured four others.

The suspects are being held at various secure locations, with heightened joint security presence across the country and reinforced monitoring at border points and ports of exit, following directives from the Police Commissioner and the National Security Council.

Investigators continue to work with regional and international partners, including INTERPOL, to verify the suspect’s background and possible affiliations with criminal networks.

Speaking at a joint press conference on Tuesday evening, Blanhum said the identification was made by one of the suspect’s accomplices, effectively eliminating any doubt about his involvement.

“The prime suspect was positively identified by one of his accomplices. Moreover, the suspect, as I mentioned before, confessed his involvement in this particular crime. There is no issue about identification any longer,” Blanhum stated.

Peodomoo, a Venezuelan national, was arrested on Tuesday during a coordinated operation in Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

According to investigators, Peodomoo entered Guyana illegally on the morning of the explosion and is believed to be affiliated with a Venezuelan criminal network known as the Syndicato gang.

Blanhum said Peodomoo arrived in the country at around 08:00 hours on Sunday, carrying the explosive device used in the attack. Surveillance footage captured him walking into the Regent and King Streets gas station compound with two bulky black plastic bags.

Moments later, the explosion ripped through the area, killing Bourne and injuring four of her relatives-Jenica Hooper (27), Yvonne Jonas (71), Seddia McIntosh, and Reshard Lord (11)—who were seated in the vehicle.

The blast also damaged several other vehicles and nearby buildings.

The Crime Chief confirmed that the suspect has been co-operating with investigators and provided details of the incident, including how he activated a switch to detonate the device after leaving the scene.

“Among other things that he mentioned to us is that the device… he brought it in from Venezuela to Guyana. He also indicated that the device had a switch, which he activated when he exited the vehicle, which was parked within the vicinity of the gas station,” Blanhum said.

He added that investigators are working to determine whether the act was part of a larger organised operation or a lone-wolf attack, noting that nine persons remain in police custody, including Venezuelan and Guyanese nationals.

Authorities have since indicated that the suspect will face multiple charges, including terrorism, murder, attempted murder and arson, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Prior to his capture, police had issued a Wanted Bulletin for Peodomo and announced a $5 million reward for credible information leading to his arrest.